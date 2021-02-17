Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has cautioned parliament against passing a Bill to have the “Hustlers versus Dynasty" slogans used by politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, criminalized.

In a statement on Wednesday, Odinga said that he had learnt of a plan by parliament’s National Security Committee to criminalize the slogan, and strongly advised against it.

The ODM leader said that Kenyans fought for freedom of speech, which should be respected, adding that those who see the dangers contained in the slogan, should continue educating Kenyans against falling victims.

“I would strongly appeal to members parliament to drop any attempts to legislate against this otherwise deadly slogan.

As a country, we fought for, and should respect free speech and association. We should be able to allow the Deputy President and his team to continue with their chosen slogan without any inhibitions. Those of us who see its dangers should continue educating our people against falling for it.

I have faith that Kenyans will see through this divisive and potentially deadly rhetoric and its attacks on fellow Kenyans, and reject it in the end,” said Raila Odinga.

Full statement;