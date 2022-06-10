Media asked to send women-only team to Ruto event

DP Ruto is expected to attend a meeting with female leaders on Friday where he will sign an agreement with them at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“I will sign a charter with women…they will tell me what they desire done for them and it will be a binding charter that will put us directly responsible for ensuring we meet the demands,” Ruto stated during a campaign rally in Murang’a earlier in the week.

He also hit out at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party for nominating Senior Counsel Martha Karua, accusing the leaders of elevating certain women and leaving out others.

“There is a danger of missing the gender inclusivity agenda if political parties were to go the easier route of glorifying some women, instead of encompassing all of them and giving them a whole deal,” the deputy president added.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has urged media houses to only send female journalists to cover the event.

This is meant to celebrate the roles played by women in various fields and sectors of the country’s economy.

“We encourage your media house/online news blog to deploy an all-women crew as we seek to celebrate and highlight the important role played by women in all sectors,” UDA communications director Wanjohi Githae said in the media invite.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa noted that gender parity in the government was still yet to be implemented.

“Women in this country make up more than 50% of the population. We need more women to be included in government,” she said ahead of the event.

She also responded to claims that Ruto was trying to curb the influence of Karua’s nomination as Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Martha Karua for being Raila Odinga’s running mate. As women, we appreciate but what we are saying is that we are more than 50%...the issue of having Martha as a woman running mate is a milestone but we are talking about all women.