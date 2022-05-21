Inside Martha Karua's first week as Raila's running mate

The Narc-Kenya party leader - since her nomination as would be deputy president - held over thirty rallies in the region, in a bid to counter the massive 70% support according to polls that Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoys.

While addressing residents in Mathira, Nyeri County, Karua promised to end corruption and would ensure the region supported Azimio by touring it frequently.

“If we are elected, I will seal corruption loopholes and ensure that the taxpayers have value for their money.

"I will visit this region frequently until we speak in one voice – Azimio,” said Karua.

She further added that the Ruto-Gachagua ticket did not have the interests of Mt Kenya at heart and the people were better off in the Azimio Coalition.

A day before on Wednesday, Karua’s campaign trail accompanied with Agriculture CS Peter Munya was in Meru County where she campaigned late at night in Mikinduri market.

The reformist and senior counsel reaffirmed to the crowd that Mt Kenya was safe in Azimio and that she will deliver 90 percent of votes from the vote-rich region for the Azimio presidential candidate.

“With Munya and I, Mt Kenya is safeguarded in the Azimio government. Raila has shown his commitment to Mt Kenya by picking me and Munya,” said Karua.

The former Gichugu MP, assured the Mt Kenya electorate that with her as deputy president, the promises will be delivered and she does not joke when it’s time to work.

“Between our team and the other one which one will deliver their promises to you and as you know I normally don’t joke when it is time to work, so when you see me just know that everything is okay,” said Karua.

On Thursday while campaigning in Chogoria and Chuka in Tharaka Nithi County, Karua faulted leaders over luring the youth with handouts to disrupt their opponents' rallies.

“If you have money, instead of sending the youth, come in person and grab the microphone from me.