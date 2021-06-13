Nairobi's Aerodrome Road to be renamed after First Lady Kenyatta's trainer

The road near the Nyayo National Stadium will be renamed in honor of the long-distance runner and official coach and trainer to the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta.

This comes after a motion was passed by Nairobi MCAs led by Woodley MCA Mwangi Njihia who said the renaming is a tribute to Wakiihuri's contributions to the world of athletics.

Wakiihuri became a pioneer in sports after winning Kenya's first gold medal at 1987 World Championships in Rome.

He also clinched London Marathon Champion 1989, Commonwealth Games Marathon Gold medalist 1990 and Word Cup Marathon champion 1995.

Wakiihuri is also the founding Director of Nairobi Sotokoto Safari Half Marathon and board member of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and special Olympics.

The Japanese government conferred one of its highest national honors, the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” on Wakiihuri.