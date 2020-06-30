Police detectives investigating former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on Monday secured a major win after they were allowed to access all his ban accounts in the course of their investigation.

A city court allowed the police to work with the Assets Recovery Agency to access Kiunjuri’s bank accounts at Equity Bank or any other bank account that is under the name of the former CS.

The detectives will also have leeway to investigate and access the bank accounts held in companies that they suspect to be owned or associated with the sacked CS including Petlico Agencies Company Ltd, Karandi Farm Ltd, Skytop Agencies, Riang International Group, Encartar Diagnostic Ltd and Beth Wacheri Wacunga.

The investigation into Kiunjuri started off with Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, a close family friend to the fired CS.

Rigathi’s bank accounts were frozen after it was established he had received a total of Sh5.8 billion from various government agencies over a period of seven years.

ARA detectives told the court that they believe that some of the monies paid to Rigathi were transferred to Kinjuri’s bank accounts.

As Agriculture CS. Kiunjuri supervised the National Irrigation Board which paid some of the money to the Mathira MP.

Rigath’s bank accounts have been frozen and will remain so for ninety days as the ARA probes possible corruption and money laundering.

Both Kiunjuri and Rigathi are close allies of Deputy President William Ruto.