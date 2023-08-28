Bobi Wine announced at the start of last last week, that he planned to embark on a national tour of different parts of the country, starting with the western Uganda cities of Mbarara and Fort Portal.
Bobi Wine heads to Mbarara today amid reported threats
Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) President Bobi Wine is today Monday, August 28, expected in Mbarara City, where he plans to touch base with and strengthen the local party structures.
The tour, he said, is intended to strengthen the party’s grass-root structures in preparation for the next general elections.
It is understood that in Mbarara, Bobi Wine together with the top NUP leadership, plans to officially launch their party offices located on Makhan Singh street and also address members and structure leaders at Global High School playground.
Bobi Wine is also expected to make an appearance on Radio Endigyoto at 11am.
However, as of last evening, local media and some party members on social media reported that local leaders in Mbarara were threatening to block the NUP meeting.
Some unconfirmed reports also alleged that the Resident District Commissioner, Emmy Kateera had sent out a warning to the proprietor of the meeting venue and tried to push him to cancel the meeting.
Efforts by this reporter to reach the RDC were still fruitless by publication of this story.
However, at last week's press conference, David Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General said they had duly informed the Police about their planned tour.
“They cannot say that we did not notify them; we even attached to the letter the details about the venues and the booking receipts,” he said.
Bobi Wine also warned the police not to dare interrupt this meeting.
“We do not want your protection… we just don't want you to interfere in our business,” he said.
Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the Police had received and acknowledged the letter from NUP but said they were yet to respond to them.
