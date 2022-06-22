Good news for Sakaja after CUE lifted revocation on degree

The higher education regulator withdrew the revocation after senator filed a petition in the High Court holding the commission’s chairperson Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha in contempt for disregard of court orders.

The High Court had temporarily suspended the revocation by CUE pending investigations to authenticate the legality of the senator.

CUE said more investigations into the matter were going to be done before further directions are given.

"That the respondent wishes to confirm to the honourable court that the substratum of this suit being the letter dated June 14, 2022, for which review is sought is hereby withdrawn pending further investigations by the respondent," CUE Chairperson Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha said.

The commission however rebuked the move by Sakaja to head to the high court when investigations into the matter were ongoing.

CUE had earlier asked the senator to present a number of things to defend his degree including:-

1. His application for the course

2. Letter of admission from the University

3. Booklet that has his name on it

4. Evidence of registration including Student ID

5. Credit Accumulation and Transfer System (ATS)

6. Course description for the Bachelor of Science in Management (External)

7. Course Units taken

8. Transcripts

9. Examinations schedules

10. Receipts for the application fees, Tuition fees, Graduation and convocation, Names of lecturers that taught him some of the courses, any communication with the university staff (academic and administrative) regarding his course in the university, Graduation Photo while wearing the gown and Evidence of the requisite credit hours covered.

Sakaja got green light from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disputes tribunal committee to run for the city governor’s seat after the tribunal said it had no powers to rule on the senator's degree validity.

"The returning officer and his agents are not legally empowered and thus lack requisite jurisdiction to go beyond the provisions of Regulation 47 of the Elections General Regulation (2012) in authenticating a degree certificate.