Matiang'i discloses how he will take it if Ruto wins 2022 election

The stern CS was speaking in Murang'a County at a clergy forum where he also stated that the law was very clear and the losers should dispute the results by going to court.

“No one can hold this country at ransom. If you do not like the results, you go to court. If you do anything that is not the court, then you will be met by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, and myself and we shall not treat you very kindly because you are breaking the law.

"The law is very clear. You do not have a choice, and neither do any of us. When the people of Kenya speak and it is read by the IEBC, we are bound by the law. No one will tell us anything else,” he noted.

Matiang'I further said that the government would hand over power once IEBC announces a particular candidate as the winner. He clarified that his political affiliation to Raila Odinga will not impede the execution of his duties if Ruto ascends to power.

“We have taken an oath to enforce the law and I can promise you that we shall enforce it with ruthlessness. When the IEBC announces that a particular person is a winner, our work as the government is to prepare our handover notes.

"Whoever is elected and takes an oath to become the Commander-in-Chief, that is the person you will salute. That is the law. Affiliation is an emotional thing but when it comes to the law, it is a duty,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance which has been crying foul over impartiality after even withdrawing from the Presidential Debate pointed fingers at Matiang'i and other cabinet secretaries accusing them of being partisan.

The DP, during one of his economic forums in the past week, had said that there were plans to rig the elections.