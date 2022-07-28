RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

Amos Robi

IEBC, DCI resolve elections stickers issues after IG Hillary Mutyambai's intervention

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI
IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Communication (IEBC), the National Police Service (NPS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have resolved stand off involving the IEBC stickers and three Venezuelans who were arrested at JKIA.

In a meeting held on Thursday July 28, 2022, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the issue surrounding the electoral stickers had been streamlined and that the NPS was going to support the IEBC in the elections which are a few days shy.

“As the Inspector General of Police I wish to confirm that the NPS is ready to partner and support IEBC to conduct a free, fair and credible 2022 general election. Finally with regard of matters revolving around election stickers recently imported into the country, I wish to inform the country that the matter has been resolved,” Mutyambai said.

IEBC meeting with the National Police service
IEBC meeting with the National Police service IEBC meeting with the National Police service Pulse Live Kenya

READ:Jail or not? - Chebukati to know his fate today

Confirming the sentiments of IG Mutyambai, Chebukati said officers had already been trained for deployment in the different polling stations across the country.

Chebukati said the working relation between the security apparatus and the commission was smooth and that all was set for the August 9 elections.

Chebukati further cautioned voters against selling their identity cards to politicians, and put the politicians buying ID cards on notice.

“There are some people who are going round buying IDs from voters, we have passed that information to the Inspector General of police and action will be taken against those individuals. We appeal to Kenyans don’t sell your ID, don’t sell your right,” Chebukati remarked.

Chebukati is also expected to hold a meeting with presidential candidates Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure to iron out issues of the form 34As and form 34Bs. The meeting which will be held on Friday 29 July at the Bomas of Kenya.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: IEBC give 3 reasons why Kigame doesn't qualify to run for presidency

Ruto and Raila had on Wednesday demanded that IEBC sets up a meeting to discuss why the commission has printed an extra booklet for the presidential declaration forms.

The two said that the concerns arose from the recent mission by IEBC and stakeholders in Greece where it emerged that IEBC was printing two sets of Forms 34A which are used to declare the results at the polling stations.

Amos Robi

