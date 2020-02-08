All Jubilee party Members of Parliament have been summoned to an urgent meeting as reports of divisions rock the Jubilee Party.

In a press release dated 07 February 2020, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju affirmed that he had the president’s blessings in summoning all Jubilee party MPs to a meeting on 14 February 2020.

"After consultations within the Party Leadership and with permission granted by the party leader, there will be a consultative meeting of Jubilee MPs on Friday, February 14 at the Kenya School of Government," Tuju wrote.

The meeting will see lawmakers from both the Tangatanga and Kieleweke outfit from both the Senate and the National Assembly meet for the first time.

Tuju however clarified that the upcoming meeting is not a parliamentary group meeting as it would not be chaired by the head of state.

It will be a forum to touch base with the lawmakers and give updates on various issues that are of concern to the party.

Tangatanga MPs in Naivasha

This comes as divisions continue to play ut within Jubilee with the President and his deputy appearing to be reading from different scripts over the BBI report and the handshake.

Politics around the BBI have been so divisive that a section of MPs allied to DP Ruto under the Tangatanga outfit convened a meeting in Naivasha to chart the way forward.

The meeting is was initially planned for Friday, 07 Feb 2020 but was postponed following the death of former President Daniel arap Moi.

"It had been anticipated that this meeting would take place today, Friday, February 7, in time before Parliament resumes next week.

"Postponement has been necessitated by the need to put aside all our activities as a sign of respect following the passing on of His Excellency the former President Daniel T. Arap Moi," Tuju confirmed.