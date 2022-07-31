Azimio Secretary-General issues statement on viral audio linking him to election rigging plot

In a terse statement released on July 31, Mohamed dismissed the purported secret audio recording.

He flagged the audio clip as fake, noting that his political opponents are behind it to malign him and Azimio.

The Suna East lawmaker stated that the rival camp behind the fake audio are keen on earning sympathy votes.

The audio in question was widely circulated online by Kenya Kwanza politicians, with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko publishing it.

"Junet Mohamed urges the public to ignore the video, which appears to be one of the last desperate acts of a dying political campaign that has been based on years of lies, innuendoes, mudslinging, arrogance, chest-thumping, name-calling, insults and now - waking up to the reality of a lost election - is on a sympathy seeking spree!" stated the Azimio Council Secretary-General.

He appealed to investigative authorities to look into the matter and arrest those behind the clip.

"Junet invites investigative agencies to move with speed and investigate the matter, unearth the perpetrators and bring them to the law," he stated.

The clip which has since been flagged by the lawmaker has a voice purported to be Junet’s calling a senior IEBC official to push for a meeting with Wafula Chebukati and other commissioners at IEBC.

IEBC has on numerous occasions assured Kenyans and other stake holders that the August elections will be above board and has involved them in a series of meetings to resolve pertinent issues.