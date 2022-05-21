RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Junet claps back at Ruto over comment on Karua

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Respect women - Junet tells DP Ruto

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Speaking in a campaign trail in Kilgoris on Saturday, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed called on Deputy President William Ruto to respect Azimio’s presidential election running mate, Martha Karua.

Recommended articles

The vocal lawmaker asked the Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful to cease demeaning the honorable Karua.

“Nimesikia amesema Raila amechukua mama mmoja hapa. Wewe wacha madharau. Heshimu wamama. Yule mama anaitwa Honorable Martha Karua. Wacha madharau tafadhali.

“(I heard him [Ruto] saying Raila has chosen a woman in a derogatory manner. Stop the disrespect. Respect women. That woman is called Honorable Martha Karua. Stop the disrespect, please),” said Junet

This is following remarks made by DP Ruto on Friday, during the Embu County Economic Forum. DP Ruto had claimed that Raila had settled on Karua as his deputy out of confusion.

"Wakati walisikia tunapanga mipango ya mama mboga, na wale wote kuanzia chini tukienda juu, yule mtu wa kitandawili akakimbia kumchukua mama mmoja na kumfanya running mate wake, kwa sababu ya kuchanganyikiwa.

"(When they [Azimio] heard we were planning to lift mama mbogas and all those struggling to eke a living, Raila went ahead and chose a woman running mate out of confusion),” Ruto said.

The Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga however on the hand during the unveil had noted that he chose Karua because she is a reformist and fighter.

"This woman has a beautiful soul as exhibited by her love and passion for her children and grandchildren. She will be a great co-creator and will make a remarkable first woman deputy president of Kenya,” Raila said.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Senior Counsel Martha Karua
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Senior Counsel Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

Junet backed Raila’s decision during Saturday’s campaign in Kilgoris by noting that the ODM party leader had bestowed respect on women by picking Karua to be the first woman deputy president of Kenya if the Azimio wins the presidency.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UDA unveils Rigathi Gachagua's replacement in Mathira parliamentary race

UDA unveils Rigathi Gachagua's replacement in Mathira parliamentary race

Inside the vicious Ruto-Raila fight for Mt Kenya votes

Inside the vicious Ruto-Raila fight for Mt Kenya votes

Junet claps back at Ruto over comment on Karua

Junet claps back at Ruto over comment on Karua

Kabogo: My party is not behind heckling Martha Karua in Kiambaa

Kabogo: My party is not behind heckling Martha Karua in Kiambaa

DP Ruto’s gift to be pushed on wheelbarrow from Nakuru to Nairobi

DP Ruto’s gift to be pushed on wheelbarrow from Nakuru to Nairobi

Election was decided on Monday - Lee Kinyanjui's statement sparks debate

Election was decided on Monday - Lee Kinyanjui's statement sparks debate

Inside Martha Karua's first week as Raila's running mate

Inside Martha Karua's first week as Raila's running mate

Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]