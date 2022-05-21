Junet claps back at Ruto over comment on Karua

The vocal lawmaker asked the Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful to cease demeaning the honorable Karua.

“Nimesikia amesema Raila amechukua mama mmoja hapa. Wewe wacha madharau. Heshimu wamama. Yule mama anaitwa Honorable Martha Karua. Wacha madharau tafadhali.

“(I heard him [Ruto] saying Raila has chosen a woman in a derogatory manner. Stop the disrespect. Respect women. That woman is called Honorable Martha Karua. Stop the disrespect, please),” said Junet

This is following remarks made by DP Ruto on Friday, during the Embu County Economic Forum. DP Ruto had claimed that Raila had settled on Karua as his deputy out of confusion.

"Wakati walisikia tunapanga mipango ya mama mboga, na wale wote kuanzia chini tukienda juu, yule mtu wa kitandawili akakimbia kumchukua mama mmoja na kumfanya running mate wake, kwa sababu ya kuchanganyikiwa.

"(When they [Azimio] heard we were planning to lift mama mbogas and all those struggling to eke a living, Raila went ahead and chose a woman running mate out of confusion),” Ruto said.

The Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga however on the hand during the unveil had noted that he chose Karua because she is a reformist and fighter.

"This woman has a beautiful soul as exhibited by her love and passion for her children and grandchildren. She will be a great co-creator and will make a remarkable first woman deputy president of Kenya,” Raila said.

Pulse Live Kenya