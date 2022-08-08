Raila's team reacts after IEBC suspended governor polls in Kakamega & Mombasa

Speaking on Monday, at around 8:30pm, Junet expressed displeasure in IEBC’s decision, alleging that was a calculated mischief meant to frustrate Azimio in their strongholds.

“Tonight we serve notice to IEBC and all its commissioners…this suspension is an intended mischief and therefore we urge Azimio supporters especially in Mombasa and Kakamega to turn out in large numbers and Vote for their favorite Presidential candidate Raila Amollo Odinga, senators, governors, MPs and MCAs.

"Despite of the suspension we are urging our supporters to come put in large numbers, what is suspended is only the gubernatorial election, all other elective posts are going on as scheduled tomorrow morning. Let’s come out and put the commission and its sponsors to shame,” June Mohammed said.

On Monday, at around 5:00pm, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati suspended elections for the gubernatorial positions in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after errors were found on the ballot papers for the respective positions.

Elections for member of National Assembly in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies were also suspended due to errors on ballot papers.

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya also faulted IEBC and its commission, saying the postponement is a plan to rig elections.

“IEBC decision to suspend gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa counties is a scheme to rig the elections. I question why they had to stop gubernatorial elections in Azimio presidential candidate Rt Hon Raila Odinga strongholds & backyards of two key ODM Party,”

“Despite the setback I call on our supporters to turn out in large numbers tomorrow and vote for Azimio candidates and also be calm and maintain peace as the matter is being handled. They have only delayed our victory but it is still ours for the taking,” Oparanya said.

Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Abdullswamad Sharif Nassir weighed in, saying IEBC was deliberate with the mix up.

“All the photos on the ballot papers had photos for Kilifi County… we wrote a protest letter t IEBC even before they made the announcement. This was a deliberate error by IEBC …so don’t be shake get out and vote