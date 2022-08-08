RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC distribution mix up sees ballot papers end up in wrong counties

Authors:

Amos Robi

In one instance ballot papers meant for a ward in Garissa county ended up in Tharaka Nithi county

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati receiving the first batch of ballot papers at JKIA on July 7, 2022
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati receiving the first batch of ballot papers at JKIA on July 7, 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries could face an uphill task after a mix up in the distribution of ballot papers saw ballot papers end up in the wrong counties.

With less than ten hours to the elections, ballot papers and other elections materials are yet to reach their destinations as some are ending up in the wrong places. In one instance ballot papers belonging to Fafi ward in Garissa County were found in Chuka/Igambang'ombe in Tharaka Nithi county.

In yet another instance, ballot papers belonging to Kilifi County were found in Mombasa County. Mohamed Raka the IEBC returning officer in Tharaka Nithi county however said a chopper was being deployed to dispatch the ballot papers there to the right county.

READ: UDA takes IEBC to court in fresh battle

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati demonstrates voting process at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of the elections on August 8, 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati demonstrates voting process at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of the elections on August 8, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“There was a mix up in the distribution and packaging of the ballot papers but we have informed the Nairobi office and they are organizing a chopper to the ballot papers where they are supposed to be,” Raka said.

The last-minute hitch ups have also seen a petitioner head to court compelling the electoral commission to make Forms 34A and 34B which show constituency presidential results available on IEBC's online public portal.

The petitioner, Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) says in the 2017 general elections was wrong by delaying to publish Form 34A in the online portal and that the last polls were marred by electoral irregularities in the use of the declaration forms.

READ: IEBC suspends election of MCAs in Utawala & 4 other wards

KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe
KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe Pulse Live Kenya

“The petitioners being a non-governmental organization that campaigns to create a culture in Kenya where human rights and democratic culture are entrenched and whose address of services for purpose of the petition,” KHRC stated

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

