IEBC distribution mix up sees ballot papers end up in wrong counties

With less than ten hours to the elections, ballot papers and other elections materials are yet to reach their destinations as some are ending up in the wrong places. In one instance ballot papers belonging to Fafi ward in Garissa County were found in Chuka/Igambang'ombe in Tharaka Nithi county.

In yet another instance, ballot papers belonging to Kilifi County were found in Mombasa County. Mohamed Raka the IEBC returning officer in Tharaka Nithi county however said a chopper was being deployed to dispatch the ballot papers there to the right county.

Pulse Live Kenya

“There was a mix up in the distribution and packaging of the ballot papers but we have informed the Nairobi office and they are organizing a chopper to the ballot papers where they are supposed to be,” Raka said.

The last-minute hitch ups have also seen a petitioner head to court compelling the electoral commission to make Forms 34A and 34B which show constituency presidential results available on IEBC's online public portal.

The petitioner, Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) says in the 2017 general elections was wrong by delaying to publish Form 34A in the online portal and that the last polls were marred by electoral irregularities in the use of the declaration forms.

KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe Pulse Live Kenya