Legislator retires from politics after 20 years to sell water to residents

Denis Mwangi

The politician received backlash for investing Sh8 million in his water vending business instead of connecting locals to water for the 20 years he had served.

A file image of a water bowser
A file image of a water bowser

Kalama Ward MCA Paul Nyanzi was the subject of ridicule after he announced that he was retiring from politics.

Nyanzi has been a councillor and county assembly legislator for a combined 20 years.

He also tried to promote his retirement business during local Madaraka Day celebrations held in Kyangala Primary School in Machakos.

Kalama Ward MCA Paul Nyanzi
Kalama Ward MCA Paul Nyanzi Pulse Live Kenya

The politician who had been a councillor before being elected as an MCA encouraged the residents to buy water from a bowser he had purchased for Sh8 million.

He also urged the locals to hire out his matatu whenever they need transport.

I’m happy to be in this celebration where I’m also announcing my retirement from politics. I have bought a Sh8 million water bowser which can bring you water at a small fee. I also have a Matatu which you can hire for your transport to various occasions,” said the MCA.

This did not settle well with other politicians who were in the event.

Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka reprimanded Nyanzi, saying that the MCA had the opportunity to help connect his voters to water when he was a councillor and later Ward Rep.

Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka
Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka Pulse Live Kenya

He accused the MCA of using public funds to purchase the water bowser which he now wanted to use to profit from thirsty residents.

There's a curse in misuse of public funds. Instead of ensuring the roads in your area are in good condition, you have channelled the funds to the purchase of a lorry,” said the Machakos MP.

Denis Mwangi

