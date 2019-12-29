Tangatanga MP rudely dismisses Kenyans after being confronted over poor infrastructure in her constituency

Kandara MP Alice Wahome on Sunday gave netizens a rude shock after she rudely dismissed them, stating that it is not her responsibility to upgrade school infrastructure in her constituency.

Wahome was responding to viral photos of dilapidated toilets at a school in her constituency after a section of netizens accused her of spending more time at Tangatanga rallies rather than uplifting the life of her constituents.

“I challenge those who have commented to tell me where in my contract as an MP i was given the job of fixing school infrustructure then you will make sense, Wajinga Nyinyi. Haters.” Wrote the lawmaker.

Interestingly, a look at her Twitter account shows the MP launching infrastructure projects at various schools, constructed with NG-CDF cash, leaving many wondering why she should fail to accept responsibility in the case of Kariguini primary school in her constituency.

In what many netizens saw as insensitivity to the plight of Kenyans, the lawmaker boldly claimed that the dilapidated infrastructure is nothing new as “It is the shame of school infrustructure in Kenya.Not just Kandara. Jingawewe”.

Many took her head-on, demanding that she should resign for failing to deliver.

Others faulted her for the responses which many saw as rude.