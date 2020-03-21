Deputy President William Ruto and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga put aside their political rivalry on Friday ( 20 March 2020) and spent a better part of Friday together.

The two dignitaries met at the house of Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju who is recuperating after undergoing specialized treatment in the United Kingdom.

Photos of DP Ruto hanging out with Raila stir the internet

Also present during the meeting were Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Odinga and Ruto have been speaking different political languages with their rivalry putting the country in a politically charged mood with more than two years to the next general election.

The Building Bridges Initiative rallies that were held across the nation only saw their political rival escalate with Odinga accusing DP Ruto of massive corruption and the latter maintaining that the former Prime Minister has hijacked the handshake and the BBI to revive his political career.

The rallies were brought to an abrupt stop following the outbreak of Covid-19 virus disease and with the government suspending political rallies.

"This evening we visited our brother Hon. Raphael Tuju and we are glad he is recovering very well. We continue praying for his full restoration and for God, by his mercy, to protect our nation from the worst impact of Covid-19 pandemic," Wrote Murkomen.

“God is great. Hon Tuju has made remarkable progress in recovery. Today we accompanied DP William Ruto to visit our SG and wish him quick recovery” Wrote Moses Kuria.

There were no handshakes during the meeting as the leaders honoured the national directive of not shaking hands in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The two however failed to maintain a safe social distance as they posed for photos standing shoulder-to-shoulder.