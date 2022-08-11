Mwalimu Peter Orero beats Mariga to win Kibra Parliamentary seat

Mwalimu Orero defeated the United Democratic Alliance candidate McDonald Mariga and incumbent Bernard Imran Okoth who was an independent candidate.

“I appreciate the people of Kibra for having faith in me. I want to bring my Knowledge, skills, and the ability to serve the people of Kibra and to ensure the policies and aspirations of the Kenyan people are met,” Peter Orero said after emerging victorious.

The former Lang’ata high school principal (Orero) garnered a total of 33, 008 votes to be announced the winner.

Peter Orero kicked off his teaching career at Upper Hill school with teaching practice, before he was posted to Kamukinji High school.

He left Kamukunji for Upper Hill, where he joined as deputy principal, and then moved to Lang'ata high school as principal.

He went back to Upper Hill as principal before again being moved to Dagoretti High in 2017, where he stayed until his resignation in 2022 to join politics.

During his campaign days, Orero promised to work for the people of Kibra constituency if elected to office.

“My agenda is to empower my people through several initiatives which will be decided after public participation. We have to nurture talents across various disciplines including sports, arts among others. If elected I’ll priorities education by giving bursaries to needy students and also improving school infrastructure to enable a conducive learning environment,” Orero said after being picked as the ODM candidate.

On the other hand, Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri has been declared the winner of the Kasarani MP seat.

Pulse Live Kenya

Karauri won the seat after garnering 32,406 votes against John Kamau's (UDA) 30,444 votes and Mercy Gakuya's (Jubilee) 24,790.

MP John Waluke has retained his seat that the member of parliament of Sirisia constituency for the third time.

Waluke who was the Jubilee Party candidate garnered 16,461 votes, followed closely by Nasiuma Wafula (8,811) and Moses Nandalwe (3,521).

In Bomet East, UDA’s Richard Yegon has defeated KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat with 35,431 votes against 13, 475 votes.