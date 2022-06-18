Police go after Wavinya Ndeti and Sakaja in controversial degree fiasco

According to a statement dated Saturday, June 18, the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to commence speedy investigations to establish the authenticity of the degree certificates that were presented by the duo to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The statement noted that it is the responsibility of the NPS to investigate such matters and make its findings public.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has taken cognizance of the ongoing debate in the public domain on allegations touching on the genuineness of university academic certificates and supporting documentation presented to IEBC for clearance by some aspirants for political seats in the forthcoming General Election," read the NPS statement in part.

"Owing to the constitutional and legal mandate bestowed upon it, the NPS has commenced criminal investigations into the genuineness of the certificates presented for clearance to the IEBC by two political aspirants namely Hon Johnson Sakaja and Hon Wavinya Ndeti and determine if any offense has been committed," added the statement signed by police spokesperson, Bruno Shioso.

Fake degree fiasco ahead of 2022 elections

Yesterday, the Machakos gubernatorial aspirant shared a letter reportedly acquired for London South Bank University defending her degree.

According to the letter, the former CAS pursued a Computer Science Degree from September 1994 to July 1995 at the institution.

What caught the attention of many was the fact that it only took her 10 months to earn her degree.

"This is to confirm that the above-named person (Wavinya Oduwole) was a full-time student at South Bank (now London South Bank University) from September 1994 to July 1995 studying on the BSc (Hons) Computing Studies Course," read the letter from London South Bank University dated October 15, 2018.

Wavinya Oduwole successfully completed the course and was awarded a Lower Second Class Honours(2.2) on July 18, 1995.

Johnson Sakaja on the other hand has been embroiled in a fake degree saga that has seen the Commission for University Education revoke his degree from Team University.

