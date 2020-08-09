Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has opened up on a wide range of issues affecting the country including the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

In a candid interview with Daily Nation, the ODM party leader outlined several changes that he maintained should be implemented before the country goes to the next poll in 2022.

Asked if he would consider working with his fierce political rival Deputy President William Ruto who has fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Odinga confirmed that he has no problem with the DP.

“I have no problem with Deputy President William Ruto. I mean we are not enemies at all,” said Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

Referendum and reforms at IEBC

The former Prime Minister ruled out the possibility of holding a referendum alongside the general election, insisting that the two should be conducted separately with the referendum preceding the elections.

“How do you have a referendum question with an election? I need to know where it has been done. Already, we have six ballot papers. Then you introduce another one. You will create confusion so this matter must be resolved before we go for elections,” said Odinga.

He expressed optimism that the referendum would be held before the end of the year.

“We are hoping that all this can be done by end of the year,” confirmed the AU special envoy for infrastructure.

Raila Odinga at a BBI rally

Odinga also called for changes at the electoral body, stating that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should be overhauled “saying “it should be overhauled. I mean, look at the entire commission and the staff and form it afresh”.