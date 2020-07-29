Senate Majority Leader Irungu Kangata has come under criticism after his comments on Tuesday night where he threatened to punish Jubilee Senators who voted against his population-driven revenue sharing formula.

Kangata said he was considering remedial action against the errant Senators since his formula it was a government agenda.

"We now know who supports and who doesn’t support the ‘one man, one shilling, one vote’ idea…Very soon, as a party, we shall crack the whip on those who were not in support of gov’t business," the Chief Whip said on Tuesday night.

However, many have criticized the Senator arguing that the revenue sharing law cannot be a government business since it is the sole mandate of the Senate.

Kangata has also been accused of fear mongering with many of the affected Senators having been punished during the so called Jubilee fumigation exercise.

Former legal advisor to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senior Counsel Abdikadir Mohamed said it was wrong for Kangata to expect Senators to vote in a formula that was hurting their own counties.

"Really Kangata ...you just got whipped....are you that tone deaf? You think the Sen for Mandera should vote to deduct 2B from his allocation? And Since you removed him as chair of Finance Committee what else do you think you can do?" Mohamed said.

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, one of those who voted against Kangata's formula, joined in the criticism.

"Tell him to wake up and smell the coffee. The politics of arrogance and madharau must come to an end," Murkomen said.