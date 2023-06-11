Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Prior to the highly anticipated 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, he had the privilege of touring the venue and capturing the atmosphere.

As Kevin Philips stood in front of a replica Champions League trophy outside the stadium, he couldn't help but express his admiration for the scale and grandeur of the event.

In his report, he highlighted the significance of the final and the immense talent on display, emphasizing the fierce competition that awaited the two European football powerhouses.

While discussing the final, Kevin Philips took a moment to reflect on the aspirations of Gor Mahia, a Kenyan football club, and their potential to reach such illustrious stages in European football.

With his words, he conveyed a message of inspiration and motivation to Gor Mahia, encouraging them to strive for greatness and set their sights on participating in prestigious tournaments like the UEFA Champions League.

His supportive words resonated with football enthusiasts globally, sparking conversations about the growth and potential of football in Africa.

More about Kevin Philips

Before joining the Turkish media house, Kevin worked with Tuko Media as part of their video team.

He is also a former anchor of Look Up TV, and he often refers to himself as the voice for the voiceless.

Apart from Tuko, Kevin is actively involved in the media industry in the country, having collaborated with prominent names in the production industry through his company, HyRAX Entertainment.