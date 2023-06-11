The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Fabian Simiyu

Kevin was part of the media that covered the UCL final

Journalist Kevin Philips
Journalist Kevin Philips

TRT Afrika journalist Kevin Philips Momanyi excitedly reported from Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, sharing a widely circulated video on social media.

Recommended articles

Prior to the highly anticipated 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, he had the privilege of touring the venue and capturing the atmosphere.

As Kevin Philips stood in front of a replica Champions League trophy outside the stadium, he couldn't help but express his admiration for the scale and grandeur of the event.

Kevin Philips
Kevin Philips Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why national remuneration policy is crucial for transforming Kenya's media landscape

In his report, he highlighted the significance of the final and the immense talent on display, emphasizing the fierce competition that awaited the two European football powerhouses.

While discussing the final, Kevin Philips took a moment to reflect on the aspirations of Gor Mahia, a Kenyan football club, and their potential to reach such illustrious stages in European football.

With his words, he conveyed a message of inspiration and motivation to Gor Mahia, encouraging them to strive for greatness and set their sights on participating in prestigious tournaments like the UEFA Champions League.

Kevin Philips
Kevin Philips Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Oliver Mathenge, Ferdinand Omondi discuss milestones in Kenya's media space

His supportive words resonated with football enthusiasts globally, sparking conversations about the growth and potential of football in Africa.

Before joining the Turkish media house, Kevin worked with Tuko Media as part of their video team.

He is also a former anchor of Look Up TV, and he often refers to himself as the voice for the voiceless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Tuko, Kevin is actively involved in the media industry in the country, having collaborated with prominent names in the production industry through his company, HyRAX Entertainment.

Kevin is active on social media, with his Instagram account boasting over 46K followers. He often doesn't shy away from posting clips of himself while in the studio.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Property worth millions destroyed as fire razes Toi market

Property worth millions destroyed as fire razes Toi market

DCI launches manhunt for suspect who stole Sh4M from foreign couple

DCI launches manhunt for suspect who stole Sh4M from foreign couple

5 steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the mobile app

5 steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the mobile app

Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14 plea for help

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help

Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Pulse Sports

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Kevin Philips

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey