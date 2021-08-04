Uhuru mourns decorated ex-KDF boss, former MP

Maj-Gen (Rtd) George Agoi died on Monday August 2, while Hon PG Muriithi passed away on Tuesday.

In his message of comfort to the family of the former Nyeri legislator, the President described the departed Muriithi as a maverick politician and nationalist who championed equity and justice for all Kenyans.

"It is very unfortunate that we've lost the Hon PG Muriithi, a charismatic and steadfast leader who always stood for equity and justice for all Kenyans," the President mourned noting that, the Hon Muriithi leaves behind a strong legacy of development in Nyeri Town.

"The residents of Nyeri Town will forever remember the Hon Muriithi for his strong development record especially for the many transformational projects he initiated during his tenure as the area legislator," the President noted.

In a separate condolence message to the family of Major General (Rtd) George Nadida Agoi, the President mourned the highly decorated military commander as a true patriot and a heroic public servant.

“With the passing away of Major General (Rtd) George Agoi, Kenya has lost a national hero and icon of humanitarian service.

"As a country, we will forever remember and cherish the sterling work he did when he led the multi-agency response team during the 1998 Nairobi terrorist attack," the President recalled.