Kenya has confirmed 246 new Covid-19 cases detected over the last 24 hours.

The new cases were confirmed after 4,149 samples were tested at various labs around the country. The total cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 429,513.

The country's case load now stands at 32,803.

Of the new infections, 241 were Kenyan nationals while 5 were foreigners with the youngest infectee having been a two-year-old and the eldest a 77-year-old.

Also Read: USA donates equipment worth Ksh63 million to help fight Covid-19

Health CAS Rashid Aman

Distribution by county was as follows: Nairobi (75), Kiambu (28), Kisumu (18), Machakos (16), Garissa (13), Lamu (10), Migori (9), Turkana (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Mombasa (7), Taita Taveta (7), Nyeri (6), Kilifi (5), Murang'a, Laikipia and Kitui (4 each), Kajiado and Kwale (3 each), Makueni, Embu, Nakuru, Nandi and Baringo (2 each), Bugoma, Busia, Kakamega, Nyamira and Tana River (1 case each).

Deaths & Recoveries

160 more people were discharged from home-based care and from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,055.

Kenya's fatalities now stands at 559 after five more people succumbed to the disease.

Also Read: Assembly closed over Covid-19 fears, Members asked to self-isolate