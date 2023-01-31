CS Kuria appoints new KENINVEST managing director

Chepkemei who is the head of marketing and communications at the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KOTDA) will now be in charge of pushing for more investments in the country.

KENINVEST promotes and facilitates domestic and foreign investment in Kenya by advocating a conducive investment environment, developing bankable investment opportunities, and offering aftercare services to investors.

Before joining KoTDA, Chepkemei was the Communications Business Partner at Safaricom Limited, after a six-year stint in the media Industry where she rose through the ranks from an intern to become a Business News Editor, by the time she was leaving.