ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

CS Kuria appoints new KENINVEST managing director

Amos Robi

Chepekemei will hold the position in an acting capacity

June Chepkemei
June Chepkemei

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has appointed June Chepkemei, as acting Managing Director, at the Kenya Investment Authority (KENINVEST).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chepkemei who is the head of marketing and communications at the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KOTDA) will now be in charge of pushing for more investments in the country.

KENINVEST promotes and facilitates domestic and foreign investment in Kenya by advocating a conducive investment environment, developing bankable investment opportunities, and offering aftercare services to investors.

Before joining KoTDA, Chepkemei was the Communications Business Partner at Safaricom Limited, after a six-year stint in the media Industry where she rose through the ranks from an intern to become a Business News Editor, by the time she was leaving.

She holds a master’s degree in Communications Studies from Moi University, a Bachelor’s Degree in PR & Communications from Moi University, Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Marketing, from The Chartered Institute of Marketing of the UK and an executive certificate on Innovation from Stanford Centre For Professional Development. June is a Chartered Marketer by the Charted Institute of Marketing (CIM), UK.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kuria appoints new KENINVEST managing director

CS Kuria appoints new KENINVEST managing director

Idris Elba keys into president Samia Hassan’s ideologies as he looks to build a film Studio in Tanzania

Idris Elba keys into president Samia Hassan’s ideologies as he looks to build a film Studio in Tanzania

2000 jobs created by $16 million solar project endorsed by Nigerian president

2000 jobs created by $16 million solar project endorsed by Nigerian president

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Here are some tips and tricks for managing a Gen Z workforce in Africa

Here are some tips and tricks for managing a Gen Z workforce in Africa

German firm invests Sh350 million in Kenya to make the country a leading distributor of its product

German firm invests Sh350 million in Kenya to make the country a leading distributor of its product

9 most popular 'zero mileage' cars in Kenya and their prices

9 most popular 'zero mileage' cars in Kenya and their prices

Egypt's largest bank fully acquires bank founded by Peter Kenneth

Egypt's largest bank fully acquires bank founded by Peter Kenneth

Top 10 African countries projected to have the lowest annual inflation rates in 2023

Top 10 African countries projected to have the lowest annual inflation rates in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Luanda Luanda the capital of Angola and former Portuguese colony

Shocking IMF report reveals Angola and Ethiopia to surpass Kenya as top economies in Sub-Saharan Africa

Oil rig

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year