RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Cab driver wins Sh1 million against taxi hailing app Bolt

Denis Mwangi

Bolt slapped with Sh1 million penalty for violating ride-hailing regulations

Popular cab-hailing app Bolt, has been slapped with a hefty penalty after being found guilty of violating regulations outlined in the Transportation Network Companies (TNC), Owners, Drivers, and Passengers Regulations.

The Transport Licensing Appeals Board has ordered the company to pay driver Kennedy Wainanina Mbugua a sum exceeding Sh1 million.

The regulations in question explicitly prohibit ride-hailing platforms from imposing charges on drivers beyond the standard commission.

The tribunal's orders, a response to this breach, are outlined as follows:

Tribunal's orders against Bolt

Within the next forty-eight hours, Bolt Operations OU (the 2nd Respondent) is required to submit a compliance matrix.

This matrix, as per Regulation 7 of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Transport Network Companies, Owners, Drivers, and Passengers) Regulations 2022, must be verified by the 1st Respondent (NTSA).

Immediate Restoration of Status Bolt Operations OU is instructed to promptly reinstate Kennedy Wainaina's rights to its transport network platform, returning to the status as of May 31, 2023.

The cab-hailing giant has been mandated to refund the driver the entire amount withdrawn from his transport network platform on May 17, 2023.

In recognition of the 168 days during which the driver was out of work (from May 15, 2023, to October 31, 2023), Bolt Operations OU has been directed to compensate the driver with a sum of Sh1,008,000.

This compensation is calculated at a daily rate ofSh6,000.

Should Bolt Operations OU fail to adhere to the specified orders, the tribunal ordered that its Transport Network License will be suspended.

