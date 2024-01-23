The sports category has moved to a new website.

Safaricom issues notice after disruption of M-Pesa Pay Bill services

Amos Robi

The disruption has led to disruptions in certain Pay Bill payments

Peter Ndegwa CEO Safaricom, speaking at a media showcase for the launch of the company's 5G service in Kenya, March 26, 2021.
After widespread complaints regarding the Pay Bill services, telecommunications provider Safaricom has officially acknowledged encountering issues with the payment service, M-Pesa Pay Bill.

In a notice released on Tuesday morning, the telecom giant admitted to facing recurring service intermittency, leading to disruptions in certain Pay Bill payments.

Safaricom assured users that its technical team was actively addressing the problem and pledged to notify customers once normal services resumed.

“We are experiencing recurring service intermittency affecting some PayBill payments. The issue is under resolution by our technical team; we shall inform you once normal services resume.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience,” the notice from Safaricom stated.

The service glitch reportedly began on Monday, January 22, and affected M-Pesa users, preventing them from making payments to Kenya Power and conducting bank-to-mobile transactions.

However, Safaricom provided reassurance that the technical issue had been successfully resolved by their team later in the evening.

“We experienced service intermittency with PayBill payments that resulted in some transactions not being completed on M-PESA. The technical issue has since been resolved, and we continue to monitor the services closely,” Safaricom clarified in a notice issued at 7:30 PM on Monday.

This is the second time the service provider has experienced issues with its M-Pesa platform.

On January 9, the provider experienced a similar glitch that saw its customers unable to make transactions for some time, leading to the disruption of activities dependent on the platform.

Some encountered messages indicating that "Mpesa is currently undergoing maintenance," while others received cryptic messages like "the parameters of data source are null null."

The issue was, however, promptly resolved, and normal services were restored.

