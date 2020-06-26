Former Wajir Senator Abdirahman Ali Hassan has reported an amount of Sh2.1 million in cash stolen.

According to a report filed with the police, the money was lost at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Mr Hassan had allegedly alighted from his vehicle leaving the cash inside it along with his driver, one Joel Musyoki.

Former Wajir Senator Abdirahman Ali Hassan

When he was ready to leave KICC, the driver and his vehicle could not be located.

The car would later be found abandoned at Nyayo House with the money mission and Mr Musyoki had already fled.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver.