Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has claimed that there are individuals plotting to have her arrested once again.

Speaking after she was released from police custody, the legislator vowed not to let her detractors derail her.

"I know all this is being done to fight me because of my stand. In two weeks, they are planning to bring me here again to charge me with murder, but I want to tell them I will not be cowed down by their attempts to bring me down.

"They have plotted everything, but I will remain in this country and I will not be defeated by them," she stated.

Also Read: Obado released, barred from office

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

Ms Jumwa may have been alluding to a murder charge that saw her arrested in 2019.

She is accused of the murder of Mr Michael Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda MCA Ruben Mwamure Katana.

At the time she and her co-accused were released on Sh500,000 bail.

On her most recent arrest, the MP was charged with Sh19 million fraud from her constituency's CDF kitty.

The case will be mentioned on September 21, 2020.