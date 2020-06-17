Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth on Wednesday addressed a number of questions raised by Kenyans online regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Among the queries raised was one by one Twitter user Kevin Wabwire over the spread of Coronavirus during the ongoing cold season in Kenya.

"What can you say about the virus during this cold season as they were some myths earlier that in cold the virus is likely to spread faster?" Wabwire posed.

Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth

Dr Amoth responded to the user by explaining that experts are still learning more about the Covid-19 disease but the data collected so far had not indicated any correspondence of climate and rate of transmission.

"There is no sufficient evidence that cold seasons have any bearing on Coronavirus infections. However, during the cold seasons there are other diseases that may mimic Covid-19," he explained.