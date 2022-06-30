Sylvia Mulinge leaves Safaricom after 16 years

In a statement signed by Ndegwa, Safaricom said that Mulinge had accepted a position outside the company.

“I would like to announce that our Chief Consumer Business Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, will be leaving the company to take up a new role outside Safaricom. Her last working day is 30th September 2022,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sylvia joined Safaricom in 2006 and has held various senior roles including General Manager in charge of the Enterprise Business Unit and Director Consumer Business Unit, before assuming the role of Chief Customer Officer in 2018.

She took up the role of Chief Consumer Business Officer in July 2021.

Mulinge has been an Executive Committee member (EXCO) for the last 9 years, where she has offered leadership and been part of many of Safaricom's successes.

More recently, she has been instrumental in steering the agile transformation of the commercial units.

“A champion of digital transformation, Sylvia is a purpose-led and impact-driven business leader. She has lived the Safaricom Purpose of Transforming the Lives of our customers by using technology as an enabler of positive change.

“As she embarks on the next phase of her career, I would like to congratulate Sylvia and

thank her for her leadership and contribution to Safaricom over the years,” Ndegwa wished Mulinge.

MTN announced that Sylvia Mulinge has been appointed to head its operations in Uganda as CEO.

"Sylvia Mulinge becomes MTN Uganda CEO, joining from Safaricom, where she served as Chief Consumer Business Officer for the Group. A seasoned executive, she brings with her a passion for transforming customers’ lives using technology.

"Mulinge replaces Wim Vanhelleputte, who will take on the new MTN Group role of Operations Executive: Markets," read a statement from company.