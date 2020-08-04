University of Nairobi lecturer Ken Ouko is set to be buried on Friday in Kamuma, Nyandiwa Village, Homa Bay county.

A schedule shared of the events leading to the burial indicates that a number of services will be held ahead of the final rites.

The first service will be held at the Nairobi Central SDA Church on Wednesday afternoon. It will, however, not be open to members of the public.

Another service will be held on Thursday at the Aga Khan University Hospital Chapel before the body is transported to his final resting place.

"Only 60 invited guests will physically attend due the Covid-19 restrictions. The church will provide YouTube and Facebook links for live broadcasts," the organizers disclaimed.

The deceased lecturer's elder brother assured reporters that the family has set up strict measures to ensure the burial adheres to public health measures set up to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"We have already informed the county Covid-19 emergency response team. They will take charge of the whole process to ensure safety within the home.

"His family are some of the people he came into contact with when he was sick. As a precautionary measure, the family will have to be isolated during the burial ceremony," the brother stated.

