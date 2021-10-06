Betty Kyallo's new TV Show puts Kenyan wives and their mothers-in-law to the test [Video]

There is a level of wisdom required by a man to deal honourably with his wife and mother for peace to reign in his home.

However, media personality Betty Kyallo is attempting to do the unthinkable by putting Kenyan husbands on the spot in a new cooking show.

In the new program set to premiere on DSTV’s Honey TV, wives and their mothers in law will go head to head in the kitchen to determine who is the best chef.

The husbands on the show will have to choose between which of the two dishes made by their two favourite women is the yummiest.

It will be exciting to watch whether mothers still know their kababa's favourite meals or have the wives refined their husband’s palates.

“I’m so thrilled to share with you that I’ll be your new host on a thrilling cooking game show ofn DSTV Channel 173, Honey TV.

“I’m inviting all wives and mothers in law to join me on this amazing journey of this cooking show where they will be preparing a meal for the man that binds them.

“He has to taste both meals while blindfolded and give one the highest rating, and this is where things get heated up..he has to guess who made the meal that he rated highest,” Betty announced.

Things just keep looking up for the media personality who is one of the judges at the upcoming Pulse Influencer Awards slated for Saturday, October 9.

The Awards have been set up to recognize and highlight bright lights in the influencer space in Africa who are building active ever engaging communities around their niche and craft.