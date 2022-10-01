RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bien claps back at Eric Omondi

Charles Ouma

Bien clapped back at Eric Omondi, telling the comedian to stop embarrassing himself

Comedian Eric Omondi and Singer Bien
Self-appointed president of comedy in Africa, Eric Omondi clashed with Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza, exchanging harsh words during the online confrontation.

Omondi fired the first shots, accusing Bien of being a self-centered individual who uses showbiz to push his music career after Bien appeared on the top 100 most streamed songs on Kenya Apple music as the only Kenyan artiste.

'So Apple Music released the Top 100 Songs in Kenya and only two are Kenyan and both belong to this guy!!! Let me explain to you why Bien is the only Kenyan on this list," Omondi began.

“He understands showbiz and he knows what the people want but he doesn't want others to get to where he is and that's why he fights my course so bitterly and passionately. Enyewe Witchcraft manifests in different forms. While Bien disagrees with me, he knows am right and is implementing the same things he is disagreeing with.” Added the funnyman.

Eric Omondi
Omondi added that Bien is keen on stifling growth by keeping his cards close to his chest, alleging that the musician’s tactics amount to witchcraft.

“Kama hio sio uchawi na roho chafu then I don’t know what is. Bien is doing the right thing but he doesn't want others to do the same ndio ikue tu ni yeye. I told you bien ni wale watu usoma usiku kama kila mtu amelala lakini mkiamka anawaambia "Twendeni tucheze Football"!!! Bien is a book we must all study to fully Understand Ingenuity, Hardwork and Witchcraft,” Omondi concluded.

Bien fires back

Bien fired back almost immediately, dismissing Omondi and others who he noted, are focused on gimmicks instead of exploiting their talents.

“You’re an idiot. Honestly, what are you even saying? 95% of the artists on that list are not doing gimmicks. They’re simply putting out songs. Show me a gimmick in my life.

“I have only always made music. You’ve pushed this agenda for too long. Willy Paul doesn’t have to date all those women he has worked with. Jovial did not have to date Mario." Bien stated.

Bien, Mungai Eve and Eric Omondi
"Hizo gimmicks zinachosha. Policy! Policy! Policy! Nigeria the other day said no foreign models in their adverts. Those are the things that make them prosper! When systems are made right everybody wins. Stop embarrassing yourself by looking for likes in the name of showbiz!!!!! Stop with your cross-dressing ass bullshit,” Bien slammed.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
