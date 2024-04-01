The sports category has moved to a new website.


Cebbie Koks elated after securing a prestigious role in AYC to represent Africa

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks' election as Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture, and Rural Economy, comes shortly after she was recognised as one of the top women in PR.

Cebbie Koks ( Instagram )
Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, widely known as Cebbie Koks, has achieved a significant milestone in her career, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in African leadership.

On March 28, she was elected as the new Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture, and Rural Economy at the African Youth Commission (AYC).

Expressing her elation on social media, Cebbie thanked all those who nominated and voted for her, acknowledging the honour of representing Africa in such a crucial capacity.

Cebbie Koks ( Instagram )
She emphasised the importance of women in shaping the continent's future, particularly in sectors like agriculture and rural development.

"It’s just dawned on me that I’m the Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture, and Rural Economy representing Africa... Wow! This is undeniably the highlight of my year. There’s a bright future in the Continental world, and I firmly believe women play a pivotal role in it,” she wrote.

In addition to her recent election, Cebbie was also recognized by the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) as one of the top women in PR.

"In the same breath, the Public Relations Society of Kenya - PRSK - PRSK - is honoring me as one of the Top Women in PR. It’s a testament to my hard work," she wrote.

Cebbie Koks ( Instagram )
Despite her successes, Cebbie acknowledges the challenges she has faced, including navigating stereotypes, bullying, and disinformation, especially in the realm of social media.

She reflected on the trials of fame and beauty, emphasising the strength it takes for women to persevere in the face of adversity and character assassination attempts.

As a role model for the younger generation, Cebbie encourages others to see her resilience and determination as a source of inspiration, empowering them to overcome obstacles and pursue their goals with unwavering resolve.

"It takes serious strength for a woman to keep her head above water amidst all these challenges, not to mention the relentless character assassination attempts. I mean from a point of a maliciously damaged reputation by people you’ve never met. I am a strong woman and I wish the young ones that I inspire to look directly into my eyes and see the fire of extreme resilience and undying spirits," she wrote.

Cebbie Koks ( Instagram )
Cebbie's professional journey is marked by expertise in communication and public relations strategy.

With over 8 years of experience, she has established herself as a seasoned corporate communicator and entrepreneur, leading dynamic ventures in PR, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Corporate Communications at Daystar University, she holds a Master's Degree in International Relations from the United States International University-Africa (USIU) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication and Public Relations from Moi University.

Cebbie Koks ( Instagram )
As a leader and advocate, Cebbie has demonstrated a commitment to youth-led development and socio-economic inclusivity.

Her tenure in organizations like the Youth Senate Kenya and the Horn of Africa Youth Network highlights her dedication to promoting political efficacy, human rights, and youth empowerment across the continent.

Cebbie's engagement with high-ranking decision-makers at regional and continental fora also shows her impact in shaping Africa's future.

Cebbie Koks
Her advocacy efforts have brought her into contact with leaders such as H.E. President Kagame and H.E. The Prime Minister of Namibia, solidifying her position as a formidable force for positive change in Africa.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
