Cebbie Koks elated after securing a prestigious role in AYC to represent Africa

On March 28, she was elected as the new Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture, and Rural Economy at the African Youth Commission (AYC).

Expressing her elation on social media, Cebbie thanked all those who nominated and voted for her, acknowledging the honour of representing Africa in such a crucial capacity.

She emphasised the importance of women in shaping the continent's future, particularly in sectors like agriculture and rural development.

"It’s just dawned on me that I’m the Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture, and Rural Economy representing Africa... Wow! This is undeniably the highlight of my year. There’s a bright future in the Continental world, and I firmly believe women play a pivotal role in it,” she wrote.

In addition to her recent election, Cebbie was also recognized by the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) as one of the top women in PR.

"In the same breath, the Public Relations Society of Kenya - PRSK - PRSK - is honoring me as one of the Top Women in PR. It’s a testament to my hard work," she wrote.

How Cebbie Koks is navigating challenges & inspiring resilience

Despite her successes, Cebbie acknowledges the challenges she has faced, including navigating stereotypes, bullying, and disinformation, especially in the realm of social media.

She reflected on the trials of fame and beauty, emphasising the strength it takes for women to persevere in the face of adversity and character assassination attempts.

As a role model for the younger generation, Cebbie encourages others to see her resilience and determination as a source of inspiration, empowering them to overcome obstacles and pursue their goals with unwavering resolve.

"It takes serious strength for a woman to keep her head above water amidst all these challenges, not to mention the relentless character assassination attempts. I mean from a point of a maliciously damaged reputation by people you’ve never met. I am a strong woman and I wish the young ones that I inspire to look directly into my eyes and see the fire of extreme resilience and undying spirits," she wrote.

Cebbie Kok's career and educational background

Cebbie's professional journey is marked by expertise in communication and public relations strategy.

With over 8 years of experience, she has established herself as a seasoned corporate communicator and entrepreneur, leading dynamic ventures in PR, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Corporate Communications at Daystar University, she holds a Master's Degree in International Relations from the United States International University-Africa (USIU) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication and Public Relations from Moi University.

Leadership and advocacy

As a leader and advocate, Cebbie has demonstrated a commitment to youth-led development and socio-economic inclusivity.

Her tenure in organizations like the Youth Senate Kenya and the Horn of Africa Youth Network highlights her dedication to promoting political efficacy, human rights, and youth empowerment across the continent.

Cebbie's engagement with high-ranking decision-makers at regional and continental fora also shows her impact in shaping Africa's future.

