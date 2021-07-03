The Akothee Safaris CEO said recent events have led her to making three decisions in her life.

The outspoken mother of five has this time said that she would rather keep it to herself before making what is bothering her public.

“I have taken 3 major decisions today .

I will one day tell you once the pain is gone . For now let me keep it to myself🙏

God knows my heart is lure and my intentions are right .

Happy Sabbath,” she wrote.

I am being too good for evil people- Akothee's morning post leaves fans worried Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee revealed that she had sleepless nights because ‘evil’ people have been taking advantage of her.

The singer now says she is ready to do what it takes to rid her life of such.

Akothee is currently in her hometown, Rongo, where she seems to be taking time to take care of her house, shamba and herself.

Many have taken to her comments to sympathise and show their support.

Kenambani: Way to go sis... drop it! Anything that costs your peaceful sleep must be discarded. All the very best and happy Sabbath right back. Salimia Tom Kokeyo of Rongo university. That's my small bro 🙏🏽🤗

Terrykingola: May the peace of the Lord be with you 🙏Akoth

Boilingpoint_ke: Nani huyo anasumbua mama yetu,,,call polis

Imani_mutindi: I feel you ma 😢 but it's a nice move 👏

_aiisha.ali_: Sending you love ❤️

Berylboaz: Drop it kabisa, your peace is very important