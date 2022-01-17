Brenda Jons opens up on her mental health struggles in candid post

In a candid Instagram post, Jons confessed that lately she has been very emotional about a lot of things. She also admitted that her mental health has been challenged on several occasions to a point she finds herself drinking too much.

“Lately, a lot has been happening and I've been very emotional about a lot of things. My mental health has been challenged ,I've found myself doing things I never thought I'd do. I've found myself drinking too much, over eating, not eating at all, crying too much, all extremes on feelings and emotions,” reads Brenda Jons post.

Brenda Jons Pulse Live Kenya

Brendah, who came into the limelight circa 2019 and became popular for her 'Plesdent Kingstone' vines, went on to narrate that at some point she has been suicidal.

“I've been suicidal and felt like i just want to stop the noise from the world in my life. I look happy, I look okay but deep down I'm breaking and going nuts. I just want genuine freedom and rest,” shared Jons.

She also made it clear that the purpose of sharing her struggles is not to seek consolation, but to remind everyone that “It’s okay not to be okay”. Adding that she will be taking a healthy break from everything to focus on her well-being.

Brenda Jons Pulse Live Kenya

“Why I'm I sharing this?