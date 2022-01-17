Comedian Brenda Gathoni (Brendah Jons) known for the character Mama Kingston has opened up on her mental health struggles, with the aiming of reminding her followers and fans that ‘it is okay not to be okay’ sometimes.
Brenda Jons opens up on her mental health struggles in candid post
I've been suicidal, found myself drinking too much, over eating, crying too much – Brenda
In a candid Instagram post, Jons confessed that lately she has been very emotional about a lot of things. She also admitted that her mental health has been challenged on several occasions to a point she finds herself drinking too much.
“Lately, a lot has been happening and I've been very emotional about a lot of things. My mental health has been challenged ,I've found myself doing things I never thought I'd do. I've found myself drinking too much, over eating, not eating at all, crying too much, all extremes on feelings and emotions,” reads Brenda Jons post.
Brendah, who came into the limelight circa 2019 and became popular for her 'Plesdent Kingstone' vines, went on to narrate that at some point she has been suicidal.
“I've been suicidal and felt like i just want to stop the noise from the world in my life. I look happy, I look okay but deep down I'm breaking and going nuts. I just want genuine freedom and rest,” shared Jons.
She also made it clear that the purpose of sharing her struggles is not to seek consolation, but to remind everyone that “It’s okay not to be okay”. Adding that she will be taking a healthy break from everything to focus on her well-being.
“Why I'm I sharing this?
“Not for pity or consolation, no. I know it will remind someone that it's okay not to be okay and it's okay to take a break from the world and focus on yourself...so I'm taking a healthy break from everything, I just need to stay quiet and listen to myself and heal. I don't know how but I know that I have genuine people in my life and I am sure things will work out for me. Thank you to everyone who's held me down. I appreciate you 🙏 #mentalhealth #itsgonnabeokay #strong,” added Brenda Jons.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke