Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

Anerlisa’s friends came together and threw the surprise party ahead of her big day on Monday, January 09, 2023 when the diva will be turning a year older.

Her friends came to the party bearing gifts to celebrate her.

Photos taken at the event shows the Anerlisa having a good time with her friends.

Taking to social media to share the surprise, the Anerlisa wrote:

“Today is not my bday (birthday) but my friends decided to surprise me. My actual birthday is on Monday”.

The diva recently made headlines when headlines when she hit out at friends who go to birthday without presenting gifts, noting that flowers are not gifts and the habit should stop.

"I have never understood how you get invited for birthdays or weddings but don’t even bring a gift. Flowers are not a gift” Anerlisa fired.

“…I mean, somebody has spent so much putting their event together and then you come to the party empty-handed? Stop,” added the business lady.