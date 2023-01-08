ADVERTISEMENT
Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

Charles Ouma

Anerlisa Muigai who will be turning 35 years old on Monday recently blasted friends who attend birthday parties without gifts, noting that flowers are not gifts

File image of a photo taken during Anerlisa Muigai’s Birthday party as she turned 34
File image of a photo taken during Anerlisa Muigai's Birthday party as she turned 34

Days after Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai blasted friends who attend birthday parties without carrying any gifts, the business lady’s friends have organized an exquisite pre-birthday party in which gifts flowed freely.

Anerlisa’s friends came together and threw the surprise party ahead of her big day on Monday, January 09, 2023 when the diva will be turning a year older.

Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party
Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

Her friends came to the party bearing gifts to celebrate her.

Photos taken at the event shows the Anerlisa having a good time with her friends.

Taking to social media to share the surprise, the Anerlisa wrote:

“Today is not my bday (birthday) but my friends decided to surprise me. My actual birthday is on Monday”.

The diva recently made headlines when headlines when she hit out at friends who go to birthday without presenting gifts, noting that flowers are not gifts and the habit should stop.

"I have never understood how you get invited for birthdays or weddings but don’t even bring a gift. Flowers are not a gift” Anerlisa fired.

Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party
Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

“…I mean, somebody has spent so much putting their event together and then you come to the party empty-handed? Stop,” added the business lady.

The Nero CEO will be turning 35 years old on Monday, January 09.

