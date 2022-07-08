Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

"@KizzDaniel are you not ashamed????????!? Had ppl waiting for 4 hours because of Buga…" The user conveyed angrily in a tweet.

After keeping the audience waiting for hours, Kizz Daniel eventually showed up and he was received by visibly angry fans who yelled insults at the star and requested him to leave the stage.

The video drew outrage from Nigerian fans on Twitter who are reminded of the incessant act of disregard displayed by Nigerian superstars towards Nigerian fans. Kizz Daniel's antics are coming off the back of the poor showing of several Afrobeats stars at Afronation Portugal.

There continue to be concern about the unprofessionalism displayed by Nigerian artists, especially in regard to punctuality and stagemanship. Following Omah Lay and Rema's apology to one of the attendees of Afronation Portugal for their poor performance, Nigerian fans have begun to wonder why local fans aren't accorded the same level of respect.