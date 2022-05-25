Nadia Mukami shares her unusual cravings and motherhood updates 2 months after delivery

In a Q&A session on her official Instagram page, Nadia also responded to a question on what she craved most while pregnant with baby Haseeb Kai.

“Mkate na maziwa. I won’t mention the specific brands for obvious reasons but I had specific brands na harufu ya mbuzi. Up to date nachukia nyama ya ngombe sana,” she said.

She also disclosed that she has been having a wonderful time raising her baby but the experience has not been without challenges.

According to the musician, raising a newborn baby has required her to eat enough food to be able to provide milk for her child.

“I had never been heavier than 55 kgs but now I am 63 kgs because I am breastfeeding exclusively so I have to eat a lot every now and then. It is a sacrifice because I don’t want to lack milk.

“Breastfeeding is work. It's not as easy as it seems. Actually, you gain more weight during breastfeeding than during pregnancy,” Nadia said.

She also shared tips that have helped her sleep better at night by reducing the amount of time baby Kai wakes up.

“My nurse told me to massage the baby daily and I do it and baby sleeps a lot. I have to wake him up to breastfeed,” Nadia stated.

Speaking about her mental health, the musician shared, “I have tried to protect it so much! Sometimes I was overwhelmed and wondered if I am a good mom but I accepted help as a new mum to keep my sanity. If you get help from friends and family don’t hesitate.”

She also disclosed that being a celebrity mum, many people feel obligated to offer their thoughts on how she should raise her baby.