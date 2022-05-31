Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100 [Video]

In an interview with Pulse Kenya presenter Miss Phyll, Obinna confessed that waking up in the wee hours of the night for The Morning Kiss show and incorporating more Swahili in his presentation have been the main challenges.

He mentioned that he was never an early riser but since landing the job, his sleeping pattern had changed for the better.

Kamene Goro and Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

"What has been the biggest challenge since you joined Kiss 100?" Miss Phyll posed.

Obinna replied: “Kuamka is the first challenge, then the second one is me brunching into more Kiswahili because I’m known for speaking more English but now I have to switch up because of our audience. We are speaking to young guys and most of them nowadays don’t speak a lot of English. It’s been crossing over and that’s what I’m working on currently.”

The radio comedian also lauded Kamene Goro as the reason why The Morning Kiss has been successful.

“She has been the reason why the Morning Kiss is working. She is very accommodative and very patient. She also guides me and gives me a couple of pointers... it’s been a short period but I have learned a lot. She is a dope person and she has made it easy for me,” Obinna remarked.

Adding that: “My personality on Radio is that of a very stingy person, I don’t give women money but off radio I’m a different person. I’m a father, a brother, uncle, son, friend and sponsor. I wear many hats, so don’t be fooled with what you see or hear on radio. But that's the mistake most Kenyans make, they judge the personality without knowing the person.”

Oga Obinna selected to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

In March 2022, Oga Obinna was picked to replace Jalang’o on The Morning Kiss. Jalang’o hosted his last show on Kiss 100, on February 9, 2022 after resigning to join politics.

"I'm the only radio presenter to have done the whole 9 yards, started with the late-night show, then evening, then midmorning, then drive and now breakfast. I'm contented," he posted.

During the interview, the funnyman also touched on his acting career after being featured in Showmax’s new series Igiza.