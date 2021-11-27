Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto video, Vera Sidika steps out looking snatched month after giving birth & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day;

Chebet Ronoh fires back at ex-friends who claimed she wets her bed

Comedian and YouTuber Deborah Chebet Ronoh has for the first time responded to allegations that she wets her bed while asleep.

The information came to light through YouTubers; Chrisbel Kirai and Peter Louche who claimed they were former Ronoh's roommates.

According to the two, when quizzed, Ronoh would either attribute the condition to consumption of alcohol or diabetes.

What was initially thought to be a normal issue between roommates has now transitioned into something much more sinister after the former NRG radio host claimed the two were not her roommates but spongers.

A sponger is a person who lives off other people by continually taking advantage of their generosity. According to Ronoh, the two were living in her house.

"I asked them to leave and the next thing I'm in a video. Please save yourself from manipulative people," revealed Ronoh through a series of tweets.

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

On Wednesday, businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan was forced to address her viral black innerwear video that had become a topic of discussion in Tanzania.

The mother of five opted to school her critics with an explanation that you can't wear a white dress with a white innerwear. She was pushed to give the explanation after exposing her innerwear accidentally during her birthday party.

Joey Muthengi sets the record straight on claims that she is married

Media Personality and former Citizen TV Presenter Joey Muthengi has once again made it clear that she is not married.

Ms Muthengi opted to set the record straight after rumours surfaced online that she is hiding her husband from social media in-laws.

“I’m not married…you think I would be married and then I'm just hiding a whole husband from Instagram.

"If I was married, I will be so proud of that man and he will be all over my page. I will be one of those people who you are annoyed by, you will be like can this chick stop posting her husband, so am definitely not married,” said Joey Muthengi.

Vera Sidika steps out looking all snatched up, 1 month after giving birth

Businesswoman and socialite Vera Sidika just released her first photos after giving birth to baby Asia Brown and all we can say is her pregnancy snap back game is on point.

The socialite welcomed her first born one month ago but you can barely tell that she was even pregnant in the first place.

Sharing the snap back photos, Ms Sidika confessed that she loves her new body and even yearning to be slimmer as days go by.

“CS mom & proud. It’s been 1 month of the most beautiful experience ever!!! Thank you @princess_asiabrown for choosing me to me be your mom. 🤱🏽🥺you gave me this glow! ✨ You’re the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen hands down 🙌 God bless you my baby. 🙏" Vera shared.

Rick Ross & Hamisa Mobetto's Dubai vacation makes headlines in US

US rapper and business mogul Rick Ross was spotted hanging out with Tanzanian actress and model Hamisa Mobetto.

The two were together in Dubai enjoying each other's company at Club Blu where the rapper was performing on Thursday night, November 25.

According to a video shared by The Shade Room, a US blog site, the two were also seen getting intimate at the club located 32 floors up.

Willy Paul on a bitter rant after Sanaipei Tande refused to collabo with him

Musician Willy Paul has gone on a biter rant after singer Sanaipei Tande declined to feature on his upcoming album The African Experience.

Appearing on Mambo Mseto, Ms Tande disclosed that Pozze approached her for a collabo but she refused for reasons best known to her.

“Hiyo ni kitu aliniomba privately tufanye collabo, nikamjibu hapana, so kama yeye hakuelewa kwa nini nilikataa sasa mi sijui. Yes, nilikataa. He asked me privately and I answered him privately na haitawezi maana nisha mwambia. Na huwa sipendi ku-discuss sana maana yule ni msaii ambaye anawafuasi wake,” Sanaipei told Willy M Tuva.

However, in a quick rejoinder, a disappointed Pozze confessed that Tande was among artistes he used to look up to.

You are looking at the incoming Nairobi Senator - Rufftone

Gospel singer Roy Smith Mwatia alias Rufftone has declared interest in the Nairobi senatorial seat come 2022.

In an interview with Churchill, Rufftone said that he has officially joined politics and optimistic that he will be the next Nairobi Senator.

“Hii nime-disclose hapa for the first time, you are looking at the new incoming Nairobi Senator, Mr. Roy Smith Mwatia.

"I will be vying in 2022, mimi sisikie ground, Naambie ground,” said Rufftone.

Terence 'Papa Freddy' makes debut on Citizen TV’s Zora & fans can’t keep calm

A sneak peek seen by Pulse Live, reveals that Papa Freddy is the latest addition to the star-studded Zora cast.

On Wednesday, actress Jackie Matubia alias Nana on Zora, put up a short video, detailing highlights of today’s episode and fans were quick to spot Papa Freddy.

Kabi WaJesus finally introduces daughter Abby to his online family

Kenyan YouTuber, Peter Kabi aka Kabi WaJesus has finally introduced his firstborn daughter Abby WaJesus to his online in-laws, months after confirming that he is her biological father.

On Tuesday, Kabi introduced Abby to the public through a 4-minutes video shared on his YouTube channel. The caption on the video explains that this was the first time Abby had gone on a date with her father.

“Adorable and emotional as we welcome Abby WaJesus to the Wajesus family/first date with daddy,” reads the caption.