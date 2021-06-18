PulseUhondoMtaani: Huddah Monroe on Chris Kirubi, Vera Sidika announces Pregnancy & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Bridget Achieng selling son’s Instagram account amidst her online scandal

Bridget Achieng and her son Sekani Rich Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi Diaries actress Bridget Achieng put her son Sekani Rich’s Instagram account on sale, with an explanation that she doesn’t what to subjected him to bullies.

Taking to her Insta-stories, Ms Achieng sought to clarify that she has opted to sell the account and protect her son.

“Good Morning guys I have been going through a lot and it made think hard about a lot of things, like if, one day my son gets bullied the same way I have been, I will not be able to forgive myself that’s why I will protect him at all cost.

I don’t want him to blame me for bringing him to limelight and maybe he is destined for something else. When he is Old enough to decide for himself if he wants to be in social media, I will allow him to do so, until then he is not going to have an IG account, so guys am selling his Instagram account that is at33.8K followers. If interested send me a DM” announced Bridget Acheing.

In separate post, Ms Achieng also asked KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua to intervene and save her from bullies behind the leakage of her nudes.

Akothee’s Take

On Tuesday, Singer Akothee weighed in on the Bridget Achieng saga, stating that she is disappointed in how women handle their fellow women.

Adding that, it’s very sad to see fellow women record one of their own while dressing up and goes ahead to leak the video on social media.

“By the way, I am very sad about how women handle their fellow women. I don’t trust any woman around me with her phone in her hands.

Why would your fellow women record you secretly while dressing up? What’s their mission what the hell? Last week I had a friend in my room and all over sudden, her flash camera was on, she player like she was typing something. Women/Woman” reacted Akothee.

The Saga

Socialite Bridget Achieng has been a trending topic for the better part of this week, after her nude videos and photos were leaked online by her friends while in Nigeria.

Vera Sidika pours her heart out to Bae Mauzo, hours after revealing she is Pregnant

Vera Sidika pours her heart out to Bae Mauzo, hours after revealing she is Pregnant Pulse Live Kenya

Businesswoman Vera Sidika Mung’asia is out here pampering her husband Brown Mauzo with sweet words, as she documents her pregnancy journey.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Sidika mentioned that ever since they found that they are going to be parents, her man doesn’t allow her to touch anything in the house. She is treated like an egg.

He cooks, rub her feet, does massage, make sure she eats fruits daily and feeds her by force.

“Bae is the most amazing human ever. And even more now, ever since we found out we will soon be having out bundle of joy.

Even my smooth preggo journey, he’s gone beyond to treat me like an egg. I don’t touch anything. He makes sure I eat fruits daily. Even though ain’t a fun.

He feeds me by fire by force. Cooks for me, rubs my feet. Sometimes, I would wake up at 4am and mention I’m having slight back pain, BAE would get up 4am, massage my Back until I’m fine” said Vera in part.

Sidika went on to reveal that she has been through the worst in her past relationships, but glad God brought Mauzo in her life. Confessing how she is in love with him (Mauzo).

Vera Sidika pours her heart out to Bae Mauzo, hours after revealing she is Pregnant Pulse Live Kenya

“God truly showed out when he brought you into my life. I have been through the worst in relationships. Very worst. Some which you all never knew. But, that did not stop me from falling in love again. Over and over even after messy/Nasty Breaks ups. I Love you @BrownMauzo254 and will never stop loving you, can’t wait to be a mom. Been obsessed with my ultrasound scan videos watching out little one playing, twisting, turning so real” wrote Vera.

The Announcement

On Wednesday, Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo made it public that they are expecting their first child together.

"We are pregnant and we couldn’t be more excited! 🥰💃🏻 We decided it was time to add an entertainer to our lil family!

We’ve waited for sometime, to share our lovely news. We are so excited for this bundle of joy to come into our life and to experience a love far beyond all measures. We are thankful that the Lord chose us to be this baby's parents! @brownmauzo254 🥺🥰❤️looks like we’ll be shopping for some tiny, little shoes soon 🥰

We will know the gender in Afew days God willing 💃🏻Then plan for the gender reveal party in Nairobi 🎊" shared Vera Sidika.

WCB Signee Zuchu surprises mother Khadija Kopa with brand new car

Zuchu and her Mother Bi Khadija Omar Kopa. Pulse Live Kenya

WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud alias Zuchu surprised her mother Bi. Khadija Omar Kopa with a brand new Alphard, a car she (Kopa) has always dreamt of owning.

On Wednesday, the Sukari maker shared a video with her fans, capturing the whole surprise and how perfectly it was executed.

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa who is a rekown taarab singer, couldn't believe how her daughter planned the whole surprise without her knowledge.

She thanked the WCB signee saying she is happy to own a car gift from her daughter, with a short prayer of prosperity and success.

The Surprise

“I FINALLY BOUGHT MY MUM HER FAVORITE CAR. Video ya kwanza Ilikua mwezi ulopita Nikamuuliza Anapenda Gari gani 😊.

Nina furaha mno Miezi 12 iliopita sikua na uwezo hata wa kumlipia Nauli Mamaangu .ALLAH AKUEKE UZIDI KULA MATUNDA YAKO MAMA UNASTAHILI ZAIDI YA HILI MAMAANGU . @officialkhadijakopa

MWENYEZI MUNGU ATUJAALIE SOTE UWEZO WA KUWATUNZA WAZAZI WETU AMEN 🙏. I LOVE YOU MUMMY” wrote an excited Zuchu.

Upon receiving the car, a thankful Ms Kopa appreciated her daughter for the thoughtful gift.

“Ahsante sana binti yangu Asante mno ninafuraha isiyo elezeka ALLAH akuongezee palipopungua Mwanangu. ❤️Nina furaha sana” shared Khadija Kopa.

Anne Kansiime Engaged to her Baby Daddy Skylanta

Comedienne Anne Kansiime proposed to by her Baby Daddy & It’s a Yes Pulse Live Kenya

Award-Winning Ugandan Comedienne Anne Kansiime is officially off the Market.

Kansiime was proposed to by her baby daddy and boyfriend Skylanta in a surprise mother’s day treat and it was a big yes.

The Comedienne took to Instagram to flaunt her engagement ring and her fans were happy.

“A beautiful promise🖤 I Just might have gotten myself a life partner in jox🥂🤍

🔊🔊🔊Ninjas come help me celebrate this precious moment. @skylantagram akantukangye thank you for loving me and being my hiding place

Thank you for risking to take a chance on my madness. Kale am gonna to love you, you don't know nokudonno🤎 Video coming up on youtube” shared Anne Kansiime.

Baby Boy

Comedienne Anne Kansiime and boyfriend Skylanta welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family back in April.

Taking to social media, the two lovebirds welcomed their son, Selassie Ataho with Kansiime captioning, “My sins have truly been forgiven.”

Huruma Town Kids gets special recognition from CNN

Huruma Town Kids aka H-Town Kids Pulse Live Kenya

Talented Huruma Town Kids Popularly Known as H-Town kids have done it again, this time by getting featured on CNN, a multinational news-based television channel headquartered in Atlanta.

CNN turned their spotlight on the H-Town kids after they perfectly re-enacted Larry Madowo’s conversation story.

A happy Madowo, shared a video with his social media followers, stating the he is happy to see CNN shine their spotlight on the young Talents.

“The @hurumatown80 kids made it to CNN! They recreated my story and then CNN aired their version! They’re brilliant and I’m glad the whole world got to see their work. Happy Day of the African Child to them” shared Larry Madowo.

n the video in question, Madowo was interviewing Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, on Kenya's Conservation Efforts and they perfectly mimicked the whole video.

This is not the first time the talented Kids are getting recognition abroad. On May 18, 2021, renowned American DJ and Music Producer DJ Khaled shared a clip of the Huruma Town Kids with his 24 million followers, after they re-created scenes from his new tune ‘Let It Go’ featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage.

The act of Khaled showing appreciation to the young talents excited a section of Kenyans who could not help it but gush over the young stars for the new milestone.

“Bless up @hurumatown80 bless up the young world 🌍 ! #LETITGO @djkhaled @justinbieber @21savage FAN LUV THE LOVE IS FELT WORLDWIDE 🌍” shared DJ Khaled.

I was fired by same media house twice - Ahmed Juma Bhalo

Media Personality Ahmed Juma Bhalo Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Ahmed Juma Bhalo has had quite a journey in the media industry. He has worked for two media houses twice and also been laid off by one of them twice.

Bhalo kicked off his journey in the media industry (Mainstream) on December 22, 2011 as a trainee at Mediamax-owned station, K24, and left in August 2013 during a mass retrenchment.

In July 2014, he joined the state broadcaster KBC but his stay at the station was short-lived after K24 came calling again. He was poached by the TV station (K24) in November 2015, only to be laid off again in October 2019 during another mass retrenchment.

Fired Twice

“I also worked for K24 twice. I started as a trainee on 22nd Dec 2011 and left on Aug 2013 during a mass retrenchment. Joined KBC on July 2014 and left on Nov 2015 after K24TV poached me back. Only to be laid off again on Oct 2019 during another mass retrenchment” Juma Bhalo told the writer.

On June 15, 2021 Bhalo made yet another TV comeback, this time joining Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). This is the second time he is working for KBC; July 2014 to November 2015 and now 2021.

“...and now I'm back at KBC. This will be a second time for me working at KBC. The first time was between July 2014 to November 2015 before i was poached by K24TV” Bhalo told Pulse Live.

Diamond claps back after petition to remove him from BET Awards 2021

Tanzanians' petition to have BET disqualify Diamond from this year’s Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Bongo Flava Singer Diamond Platnumz broke his silence after a petition was launched to have his name removed from this year’s BET Awards Nominee list.

Chibu Dangote says everyone is entitled to their opinion and he is respectful of that.

Diamond made the statement at a ceremony where Tanzanian actress Irene Uwoya's son, Krish, was being celebrated for getting his 1st holy communion.

In the interview, Diamond had said that he did not want to give much of his opinion, saying he would never hate anyone for speaking their minds.

“Mimi naheshimu mawazo ya kila mtu, mtu akinifurahia, akinitukana akinisema mimi nashukuru...ina maana mtu kakumbuka na mtu akikumbuka ni baraka ya Mwenyezi Mungu- I respect everyone's opinions, if someone likes me, insults me, I'm grateful because it means they have me in their thoughts and that’s a blessing.”

Further to this, WCB CEO says that those petitioning against his nomination probably did it out of frustration with their personal lives.

He adds that it is not up to him to judge them because they might decide to apologize for it.

“Sio kwamba mtu anakusema kwa ubaya leo anakuchukia, pengine kaamka na moods zake zimemtuma hivyo. Epuka sana kumchukia mtu anayezungumza kitu kibaya juu yako, huwezi kujua kaamka kavurugwa hasira zake na kaamua kukumalizia wewe, kesho mwenyewe akikaa atajuta na kukuomba msamaha.”

When someone says something bad about you, it’s not that they hate you. They probably woke up moody. Avoid hating someone who says something bad about you, you never know when he wakes up with a temper tantrum and decides to end it on you, tomorrow he/she might regret it and apologize," Diamond said.

Akothee weighs in after Bridget Achieng nude video was leaked online

Akothee weighns in after Bridget Acheing’s nudes were leakded online Pulse Live Kenya

Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee weighed in, after socialite Bridget Achieng’s nude video was leaked online by her close friends.

In a post, a frustrated Akothee mentioned that she is disappointed in how women handle their fellow women.

Adding that, its very sad to see fellow women record one of their own while dressing up and goes ahead to leak the video on social media.

“By the way, I am very sad about how women handle their fellow women. I don’t trust any woman around me with her phone in her hands.

Why would your fellow women record you secretly while dressing up? What’s their mission what the hell? Last week I had a friend in my room and all over sudden, her flash camera was on, she player like she was typing something. Women/Woman” reacted Akothee.

The Saga

Socialite Bridget Achieng has been a trending topic for the better part of this week, after her nude videos and photos were leaked online by her friends while in Nigeria.

She accused blogger Edgar Obare for putting up videos and photos on his page to attract advertisers.

“I have been subjected to mental and psychological torture by the blackmailers who are working tirelessly to tarnish my name,” wrote Achieng.

Huddah Monroe reveals Chris Kirubi had a hand in her Cosmetics Business

Huddah Monroe reveals Chris Kirubi had a hand in her Cosmetics Business Pulse Live Kenya

Socialite and entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, joined the list of Kenyans in mourning over the death of business mogul, Chris Kirubi.

Huddah, who has always had a soft spot for the businessman, says she first met him when travelling and they would bump into each other while flying Business class.

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO showered praises to Kirubi, revealing that he went on to later bump was part of her inspiration to start Huddah Cosmetics.

“This man used to see me in Business Class, in almost all my travels. In NBO(Nairobi), there’s no first class lounge so y’all sit there in Biz Class lounge waiting for Emirates flight. When he asked what I do for a living I didn’t have an answer. He proceeded to upgrade me to first class.

We had a lengthy talk coz I like to ask and learn from people. And I am happy that he was part of what inspired me to start Huddah Cosmetics,” she wrote.

I always wanted to marry Kirubi

In 2018, Huddah disclosed that she had always fancied the mogul as evidenced with her admiration for him.

“That’s why I always wanted to marry C.K. Such a great man,” she wrote.

She was among those who passionately defended him after a photo of him while he was ailing wrought celebrations from critics.

“Someone we should all emulate as a businessman. He bought shares at the right places and got lucky,” Huddah wrote in one post while in a separate one she added “And what pained me the most is the Chris Kirubi issue. I am ashamed to be Kenyan. Nairobi is a sea full of sharks waiting for you to shake a little. So they can finish you. Kick you when you are down. Mshindwe na Mlegee.”

Bahati joins list of Musicians whose Albums Have Debuted On Times Square, New York

Bahati joins list of Musicians whose Albums have Debut On Times Square, New York Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Kevin Bahati has continued setting pace with his music after joining a growing list of artistes who have had their albums advertised on New York's Times Square.

This becomes a huge win for Bahati since Times Square is the world’s leading business and tourism center.

The singer has already released two videos from the new album, Love Like This.

The single Fikra za Bahati received mixed reactions from fans after the singer dissed various Kenyan musicians on the song including Sauti Sol, Octopizzo, Khaligraph Jones, Daddy Owen and Ringtone.

East African Artists featured on Times Square

Ugandan musician, Edrisah Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo became the first East African Artist to feature on a billboard at the famous Times Square in New York City for the second time.

When his first billboard was showcased, Kenzo said he was contacted by Times Square team, requesting him for new content for them to showcase.

Kenzo holds a special record of being the first ever Ugandan and East African artist to win a BET Award.

In January 2021, Sauti Sol also got a feature and penned down a message of appreciation to the YouTube management after being featured on the first Episode of #YouTubeBlack Voices.

Tanzania’s Rayvanny got his feature in February 2021 with his album, Sound From Africa.

In April 2021, former Yamoto Band member, Mbosso, became the second Wasafi Classic Baby(WCB)’s signed artiste after his debut studio album ‘Definition of Love’ got featured.

Zuchu receives Distinguished YouTube Award

Zuchu receives Distinguished YouTube Award Pulse Live Kenya

WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu has finally received her Youtube Gold Creator Award after clocking 1,000,000 subscribers.

The singer has already gathered another 240,000 subscribers after hitting 1 million subscribers in March this year, a record which saw her become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

Zuchu took to social media to show her gratitude and appreciation for the award.

Zuchu makes history

In March 2021, the WCB singer became the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

Zuchu beat fellow musician Nandy, who was leading under Female artiste with most subscribers in East Africa.

Singer Nandy confirms breakup with fiancé Bill Nass (Screenshot)

Singer Nandy and Bill Nass Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga popularly known as Nandy raised eyebrows among her followers, after disclosing that she parted ways with her fiancé William Nicholaus Lyimo aka Bill Nass.

In an Insta-story post, Nandy told fans who expected to see her with her rapper boyfriend (Bill Nass) that things had changed and will no longer be together.

“Mlitegemea Kuniona mimi na Nenga (Billnass) Tukiendelea, mambo yamebadilika na simuoni tena ila Namuombea” Nandy told her fans.

Her statement come days after speculations surfaced online, stating all was not well in their camp. Reports indicate that the two broke up some time back, but opted to keep the news to themselves.

On many occasions the two love birds used to be spotted together in almost all their events but since their break up, things have changed,

Currently, Nandy is doing her annual Nandy Festival, but Bill Nass is yet to appear on her list of entertainers.

Bill Nass proposed to his then longtime girlfriend and songbird Nandy back in April 2020, during a live TV show.

Nandy and Bill Nass used to be lovers before they parted ways a few years back and she went on date Ruge Mutahaba who passed away on February 26, 2019.

Ruge and Nandy were set to get married before he passed on from a long illness that saw him (Ruge) seek treatment in South Africa.