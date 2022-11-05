Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

The happenings got the musician, his friends, and the host in surprise after he was involved in an accident in the morning hours of Friday, November 4.

Samidoh expressed his disappointment in the turn of events in a post informing his fans that he was rushed to the emergency room. He did not disclose which hospital he was admitted to.

The musician said following the accident he would be unable to fly to the venue and that the show had been postponed to a later date.

"My Spokane Mugithi family, it is regrettable today’s show had to be postponed An unfortunate accident happened this morning and led me to the E.R, hence not being able to travel over for tonight's show. Kindly bear with us sorry for any inconvenience caused. The show will be rescheduled for a later date," he said.

One of his friends identified as Waweru Uyu who accompanied him to the hospital could not believe the unfortunate incident, saying, "This can not be happening. Not on a Friday,".

Neither Samidoh nor any of his friends has come clear on what happened and led to the accident.

His wife Edday Nderitu who had been pressed by netizens to share her message on his birthday also commented on the matter saying all was well and that God is in control.

Some of the states the Mugithi Benga maestro is expected to perform in are, Boston Arizona, Kansas, Spokane, Seattle, Los Angeles, Indiana, Atlanta, Ohio, Baltimore, and Texas.

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US

Samidoh could not hide his joy after he was treated to a surprise birthday cake while performing in the US.

Samidoh who turned 32 had just concluded a performance and before he even put down the mic a lady holding a cake appeared and surprised him.’