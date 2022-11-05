RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

Masia Wambua

The musician has been in the musical tour of the US for more than two weeks now.

Samidoh hospitalised in the US
Samidoh hospitalised in the US

Popular Mugithi musician Samidoh, was forced to cancel his performance which was scheduled to take place in Spokane city in Washington State on Friday night.

Recommended articles

The happenings got the musician, his friends, and the host in surprise after he was involved in an accident in the morning hours of Friday, November 4.

Samidoh expressed his disappointment in the turn of events in a post informing his fans that he was rushed to the emergency room. He did not disclose which hospital he was admitted to.

The musician said following the accident he would be unable to fly to the venue and that the show had been postponed to a later date.

Samidoh cancels his Spokane show after being involved in an accident
Samidoh cancels his Spokane show after being involved in an accident Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

"My Spokane Mugithi family, it is regrettable today’s show had to be postponed An unfortunate accident happened this morning and led me to the E.R, hence not being able to travel over for tonight's show. Kindly bear with us sorry for any inconvenience caused. The show will be rescheduled for a later date," he said.

One of his friends identified as Waweru Uyu who accompanied him to the hospital could not believe the unfortunate incident, saying, "This can not be happening. Not on a Friday,".

Neither Samidoh nor any of his friends has come clear on what happened and led to the accident.

Photo of Waweru Uyu showing Samidoh in a hospital
Photo of Waweru Uyu showing Samidoh in a hospital Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

His wife Edday Nderitu who had been pressed by netizens to share her message on his birthday also commented on the matter saying all was well and that God is in control.

Some of the states the Mugithi Benga maestro is expected to perform in are, Boston Arizona, Kansas, Spokane, Seattle, Los Angeles, Indiana, Atlanta, Ohio, Baltimore, and Texas.

Samidoh could not hide his joy after he was treated to a surprise birthday cake while performing in the US.

Samidoh
Samidoh Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh who turned 32 had just concluded a performance and before he even put down the mic a lady holding a cake appeared and surprised him.’

An excited Samidoh was all smiles as the fans popped champagne and cheered the singer as he received the cake.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

Inside Mercy Kyallo’s Sh40,000 per night luxurious cottage [Photos]

Inside Mercy Kyallo’s Sh40,000 per night luxurious cottage [Photos]

Crazy Kennar hangs out with TikTok star Khaby Lame in London

Crazy Kennar hangs out with TikTok star Khaby Lame in London

Mary Lincoln repentance, Trevor Ombija vs Emma Too and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mary Lincoln repentance, Trevor Ombija vs Emma Too and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Daddy Owen reveals how the Ruto love story inspired him in wife search

Daddy Owen reveals how the Ruto love story inspired him in wife search

Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online