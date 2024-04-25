Terence Creative admits depression has been eating him up despite success

The revelation came after flashy pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha expressed her love for his content.

In the video, shared by Terence on his Instagram on April 25, the preacher mentioned watching Terence's videos when feeling low, prompting Terence to express his gratitude to Natasha for her support.

Terence explained that he has been feeling weighed down by pressure and high expectations, which have taken a toll on his emotional well-being.

The constant demands of his work, combined with personal struggles, have left him feeling overwhelmed.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, Terence admitted to experiencing challenges that have affected his mental health.

"Thank you so so much for the flowers, this keeps me moving, especially at a time like this where I’m struggling with my emotions and depression, pressure, and anxiety. Fear of the unknown, and over-expectation are trying to have their way in me," he wrote.

Terence only puts his trust in God

Despite the difficulties he's facing, Terence shared that he is trusting in God to help him navigate through tough times.

He emphasised the importance of faith and resilience in overcoming obstacles. Terence encouraged others who may be feeling low, urging them to hold on and give it one more try.

He reassured his followers that better days were ahead, emphasising the importance of perseverance and positivity.

"But God is faithful coz we get stronger every day and as it is said” if your dreams don’t scare you, then you not dreaming enough," he wrote.

Terence expresses gratitude to fans for their support

Terence expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from his followers, especially during difficult times.

He acknowledged the impact of positive feedback and encouragement, noting that it provides him with strength and motivation to keep going.

"Stop crying, keep trying #MunguMbelezaidi to anyone out there feeling low, hold on and give it one more try, better days are coming, kutapambazuka," he wrote.