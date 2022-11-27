Stay away-Sauti Sol’s Bien bans Eric Omondi from star-studded Sol Fest concert

In a terse statement issued by Sauti Sol lead vocalist, Bien-Aime Baraza on Sunday, November 27, 2022, Eric Omondi’s “big mouth” has landed him in that situation with the security team given strict instructions not to allow the comedian “anywhere near 500 metres of the concert venue!”.

“Eric, your big mouth has gotten you here! Don't blame the musicians. Nobody wants to see you at Sol Fest so please stay away!

“The @solfestafrica security team has this morning received strict instructions NOT to allow this crazy fellow and his borrowed dogs anywhere near 500 metres of the concert venue! .” Bien stated.

The Sauti Sol lead vocalist added that he has filed for restraining orders against the self-declared president of comedy in Africa.

“Personally, I have filed for a restraining order against him. Therefore, I urge you all to avoid him like a plague,” Bien added.

Eric Omondi had already set the stage for his presence at Sol Fest, revealing that he might come in the company of 20 dogs.

"An event like Sol Fest, I might come with like 20 of them since there are artistes who might harm me." Omondi who has since resorted to attending events in the company of sniffer dogs explained.

The duo has had a series of clashes in the recent past with Omondi blaming Kenyan artistes and the media for allowing foreign artistes to take over the industry.