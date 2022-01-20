An emotional Mdee mentioned how it has been hard for her and the family to deal with the untimely demise of her brother.

The late Adam was of the Chief of Staff at the office of former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete. Adam was born on April 7, 1979 and he passed away on January 3, 2022.

“It’s been: 17 days since Happy lost her Adam. 17 days since LJ, Mali and Lamar lost their Daddy. 17 days since Mama lost her first son. 17 days since G, Nancy, Sam, Mars, Helen, Michael, Noel and I lost our big brother. 17 days since Sakry lost the man who walked her down the aisle. 17 days since ABD lost his best friend. 17 days since President JM Kikwete lost his chief of staff. 17 days since Da Vai lost her confidant,” Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa Mdee mourns big brother in emotional tribute Pulse Live Kenya

Mdee eulogized her brother as a God-fearing and kind person who will always be missed and remembered by his loved ones.

“I could go on…because you were soo many things to so many people. And as I continue to receive condolences that I can’t quite process, there’s a consensus; ‘Adam was such a great, GOD fearing and kind guy’.

"That, my brother, sounds like a life well lived. The kind that makes you immortal in our hearts because we forever remember how you made us feel 🤍 and while we try to make sense of it all and it hurts beyond understanding - we continue to give thanks to God Almighty,” reads part of Ms Mdee’s eulogy.

She went on to quote the Bible, Isaiah 57: 1 – 2, which talks about good people dying even before their time.