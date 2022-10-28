Trio Mio back with new track, 'Hapa Kazi Tu' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

On this new music Friday, 'Pulse Hot n' Fresh brings you some of the new releases that our artistes have given us for our weekend.

1. Magix Enga - Haitaki Pressure

First up, is one of the best producers the county has, Magix Enga. Enga does only produces music for other artistes, but also sings as well. He has a new track, 'Haitaki Pressure'.

Enga has other songs under his name and has produced many others for very many artistes. He recently revealed that he has shaved his trademark dreads and quit drugs.

2. Fika By 8:00 - Breeder

Breeder has been the music game for some time and has a number of songs under his belt. He has been silent for some time but he is back now with a new track, 'Fika By 8:00'.

The new song has accrued close to 6,000 views within four hours of its release.

3. Designer - Umoja Sounds Ft. Jay Rox

The Umoja Sounds recording label is managed by Fredrick Mulla and Mbithi, who are musicians as well. They have a new jam in which they have featured Jay Roy but it is an audio.

4. Ni Lewe - Bruz Newton, Nexxie, Odi Wa Muranga

Bruz Newton is back with a new song and this time, he has featured a new artiste and one of Gengetone's finest. The new video song was ploaded to YouTube on October 28.

The choreographer has featured other artistes, Odi Wa Murang'a and Nexxie. The new song is a surprise because Bruz is known to be a gospel musician.

5. Hapa Kazi Tu - Trio Mio

Trio is back with a banger. The rapper recently celebrated his 18th birthday. During the birthday celebrations, he said he would make a comeback, not forgetting that he will be sitting his Form Four examinations this year.

The song was released on YouTube on Sunday, October 23 and is enjoying over 59,000 views.

6. Blaqbonez - Mazoe Feat. Takura and Bien [Sauti Soul]

One of our own, Bien Baraza has been featured by a Nigerian artiste, Blaqbonez, and although they have not released the video to the new jam, it is worth listening to.

Bien has been one of the Kenyan artistes taking the Kenyan music industry to another level internationally.