Why Abel Mutua is trending in Kenya, weeks after landing in Australia

Many would argue that he is trending for all the right reasons, marking a significant moment in his career.

The buzz around Abel intensified following his recent trip to Australia alongside his wife, Judy Nyawira, for the third edition of their widely acclaimed Jyuuce Party.

Why Abel Mutua is trending

Abel Mutua's multifaceted talent has garnered him a diverse fanbase, with some viewing him as a stand-up comedian, a hype man, and a voice actor, while others recognise him as a trailblazer in modern African storytelling.

As a public figure, Abel has maintained a positive image, steering clear of controversies and setting an example of responsible social media use.

However, his recent surge in popularity on a platform known for its inclination towards negativity has sparked curiosity among netizens.

While Abel has received widespread acclaim for his work, some critics have emerged, questioning his comedic prowess and content quality.

A notable critique came from an X user named Josh, who analysed Abel's content and suggested room for improvement.

"Yesterday I asked you guys to tell me what exactly Abel Mutua does to give my opinion on whether he's funny and good at what he does or not. You guys sent me suggestions of some of the best stories he has ever told and went and I watched one of them. But guys is that what you call funny?

"We have storytellers, funny people and if they would be telling stories like Abel, they would be way better. Abel is good. Am not saying he's bad he's just the pioneer and that's why people probably think he's good. but he's doing something great. If someone else joins in and does what he does better then they can reap big from it. He's doing what he can do best that's okay but am saying there's room for better," Josh said.

This critique has sparked a debate among fans, with opinions divided on the validity of Josh's assessment.

Abel's journey into storytelling

Abel Mutua rose to prominence through his role in the renowned Tahidi High series. In 2019, he ventured into storytelling, captivating his audience with compelling narratives delivered with meticulous detail.

Abel's storytelling style often delves into historical events, offering a fresh perspective and engaging his audience with captivating visuals and audio elements.

Throughout his career, Abel has produced several successful shows, including 'Celebrity First Encounters,' 'Stories of My Life,' 'Young and Stupid,' and 'Headline Hitters.'

