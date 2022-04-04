The streaming platform is gearing up for the release of four Kenyan originals - that will include Kenya’s first Christmas feature film, a crime drama series set in Kibera and a high-stakes political thriller series set in a fictional county.

The four Kenyan originals set to be released by Shwomax are; Igiza, Pepeta, Christmas feature film and County 49.

Serah Teshna & Blessing Lung'aho to feature in new Showmax series Pulse Live Kenya

Igiza

Information obtained by this writer indicates that, Igiza is a 13-part thriller series that follows twin sisters, Linda and Nicole, at war after a betrayal that changes their lives forever. Years later, one of the sisters breaks out of prison and takes over the seemingly wonderful life of her identical twin, with disastrous consequences.

Actress Serah Ndanu plays the double role of Linda and Nicole, with Blessing Lung’aho (Zora), Kevin Samuel (Mali), Emmanuel Mugo (Pillow Talk), Ainea Ojiambo (Kina), Sheila Ndanu (Maria) and Torome Sision (Monica) co-starring.

Igiza is helmed by Abdi Shuria (known for his works as a cinematographer for 2021’s hit Nafsi and upcoming feature Ayaanle), King Muriuki (The XYZ Show) and Abu Melita under their company Yare Productions. The series is currently under production.

Pepeta

Another crime drama series that is in the pipeline is Pepeta. Pepeta is a crime drama series that captures the dreams and realities of the youth in Kibera, known for churning top football players in the country.

Pepeta follows three intertwining stories of Junior, a 17-year-old talented footballer torn between the thrills of crime and the promises of soccer; Musa, an unforgiving cop with a personal vendetta, determined to rid the streets of criminals; and Biki, an ambitious football coach determined to get Junior and his friends scouted before the barrel of the gun cuts short their dreams.

The series is based on the real-life of Harun 'Rio' Wathari and its being produced by CJ3 Entertainment.

County 49

County 49, talks about the fictional Bwatele County, Kenya’s 49th county and the nation’s breadbasket, whose citizens are suffering from the high cost of living and scarce resources, despite the county’s wealth in resources.

Now against the backdrop of great civilian discontent, a disgraced security officer is compelled to save the Governor, and her Chief of Staff, his estranged wife, from a local terrorist group, which has kidnapped them for money and revenge.

County 49 is being produced by Kibanda pictures, made up of Crime and Justice director Likarion Wainaina, Morning After director Brian Munene and producer Millicent Ogutu, and producer and actor Bruce Makau. Munene also doubles as the show’s writer, alongside Voline Ogutu, Mercy Mutisya and Martin Kingondu, with John Sibi-Okumu coming on board as story consultant.

Kenya’s first Christmas feature film

This yet untitled project will be Kenya’s first-ever Christmas feature film, and will be produced by Reuben Odanga, the award-winning filmmaker behind popular Swahili telenovela Selina and Nafsi, the 2021 romantic drama which made history as the first Kenyan film to run in cinemas for eight consecutive weeks. Joining Odanga as the film’s writer is Natasha Likimani, known for Famous, Sincerely Daisy and Disconnect.

The four originals follow the release of Kenya’s first Showmax Original Crime and Justice, Baba Twins, and drama series Single Kiasi.

According to Timothy Okwaro, MultiChoice Channel Director, East and Southern Africa, they are out to expand their genre – telling Kenyan stories in different facets of life.

“We have worked with new production houses to expand our genre offering to ensure that our viewers get to see the very best of Kenyan stories told in different facets of life, from thrillers to crime dramas to political thrillers.